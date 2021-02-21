Manhattan District Attorney Cites New York Property Tax Agency In Trump Organization Investigation





“The New York City Tax Commission has received a subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney regarding the properties of the Trump organization,” Laura Feyer, spokesperson for the mayor of New York, told CNN. also on behalf of the office of the property tax agency.

Reuters first reported on the summons.

Feyer did not comment further on the matter. Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cy Vance declined to comment. CNN has reached out to the Trump organization for comment.

Vance’s office is investigating whether the Trump organization has violated state laws, including insurance fraud or tax evasion. His team of prosecutors are examining what the Trump organization has told lenders and tax authorities about the value of its assets and the legality of tax deductions, including conservation easements and advisory fees the company has taken.

The Trump Organization has maintained that it has complied with all laws. The company’s general counsel, Alan Garten, told the New York Times last year that “everything was done in strict accordance with applicable law and under the guidance of a lawyer and tax experts” and that “all applicable taxes have been paid and neither party has received any undue payment. Vance’s investigation, which began in earnest in August 2019, includes allegations by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that The Trump organization has inflated assets when seeking loans and deflated them when paying taxes. CNN previously reported that investigators have interviewed Cohen on several occasions, including as recently as this week.

Investigators are also looking at numerous loans the Trump organization has taken out, including those from Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital, CNN reported this week.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for his financial records, including his tax returns.

The summons issued to the New York City Tax Commission, which reviews annual property tax assessments set by the Department of Finance, is another sign that prosecutors are looking to see if Trump’s company has duped local tax authorities in error on the value of its properties.

The New York City Tax Commission reviews requests for correction of tax assessments and examines whether applicants have been wrongly denied a property tax exemption.

A separate civilian investigation into the Trump organization is being led by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos