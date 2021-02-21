Bahlil claims TKA in Gulf of Veda industrial zone according to rules





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadali said the use of foreign labor (TKA) in the Weda Bay Industrial Zone (Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park / IWIP), in central Halmahera, north of Maluku, was in compliance with regulations. He admitted that, based on his review, the number of TKAdis did not exceed the total complement. “I checked. It is important to convey that the problem that there are more foreign workers is not true. It is good,” Bahlil said in an official statement, quoted on Saturday (20/2) .

Bahlil explained that the employment target in the Teluk Wedam industrial zone will reach 25,000 people by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, the number of foreign workers is not expected to exceed 2,500. “And the capacity is high. So please, if you want to love the country, love the regions, pass on the right data. This is important for the world’s perception of the investment climate in Indonesia to change. , it’s starting to look good, ”Bahlil said. According to Bahlil, IWIP is located in a strategic location between raw materials, industry, power plants and ports. He estimates that the industrial zone with an investment value of US $ 5 billion in this first phase will be one of the best in Indonesia and ASEAN. “This is due to thorough and efficient planning and execution,” Bahlil added. Meanwhile, IWIP Managing Chairman Xiang Binghe said that the foundry project development in the IWIP area is currently under construction and production. In addition, several new projects are also underway. “I thank Pak Bahlil and his team for a lot Support us so that the progress of our project can proceed quickly over the past 20 months, ”Binghe said. For information, IWIP is an integrated industrial zone for the transformation of heavy metals located at Lelilef Weda, Central Halmahera, North Maluku. This project was previously slow for 24 years. However, IWIP area projects have started to progress rapidly over the past 20 years. On January 17, 2020, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) designated IWIP as one of the 9 national priority industrial zones outside the island of Java. (aud / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









