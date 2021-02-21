Player and coach break bio-secure bubble as PSL 6 opens – Newspaper





KARACHI: Even before the first ball was delivered in the HBL PSL 6, two individuals from the same team were found to have broken the bio-secure bubble on Friday night, while a player from another team was tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to reveal the identity of the duo of the first teams, which have since been placed in a three-day quarantine, reliable sources said Peshawar captain Zalmi Wahab Riaz and coach -Chief Darren Sammy have made contact with their franchise owner. Javed Afridi outside the bio-secure bubble.

Now, Wahab and Sammy can only return to the bio-secure bubble according to re-entry protocols after requiring two negative tests during the quarantine period, and are automatically excluded from Peshawar Zalmis’ opener against the season finalists. last, Lahore Qalandars on Sunday afternoon and their match against Multan Sultans on Monday evening.

In a press release, the PCB expressed its dissatisfaction with this sudden rupture of the bio-secure bubble. The PCB is disappointed that two members from one side were negligent and violated bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into contact with someone who was not part of the bubble.

As previously recalled, the health and safety of everyone associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of utmost importance to the CCP and the event.

Another player tests positive, quarantined

All players, player support staff, match officials, and family members are again reminded to diligently follow the Covid-19 PCB protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament, the press release added.

The sources claimed that the player who tested positive for Covid-19 was apparently from Lahore Qalandars. The unidentified player had shown symptoms and was in isolation, will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to re-integrate with the camp in accordance with applicable re-entry protocols.

THE PSL 6 trophy is seen during its unveiling.

The PCB further stated that it would not comment further on this issue.

RECORDED OPENING CEREMONY

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no live opening ceremony before PSL HBL 6 this time around. An almost 23-minute segment of the ceremony recorded in Turkey was televised by PTV and also shown on the giant screen at the national stadium.

As soon as a musical version of the national anthem was played, there were messages from PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) CEO Mohammad Aurangzeb.

Mani, while welcoming the stakeholders involved in HBL PSL 6, said: The fans are the ones who have been responsible for the true success of PSL since its inception. [in 2016]. Unfortunately, in the current scenario, we have limited spectator entry as 7,500 would be allowed at the National Stadium on each match day and 5,500 would come each day from matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Aurangzeb has appreciated the joint effort of HBL and PCB in the growth of PSL over the years. Its excellent partnership between HBL and PCB and the HBL PSL which has grown year after year is a testament to its enormous popularity among fans. We wish all the teams the best of luck as it was the HBL PSL platform that played a big role in finding future stars for Pakistan. The one who wins, the victory, is the Pakistans.

While HBL PSL 6’s Groove Mera anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and the rap group Young Stunners are the latest element on the musical front. Atif Aslam was the first to take the stage and grabbed attention with two of the captivating acts Aadat and Who Lamhe Who Baate. He was followed by well-known singer Imran Khan with actress Humaima Malick, who lent her voice in the vocals of three numbers Imrans Amplifier, Bewafa and Satisfiya.

The ceremony ended with fireworks, which were of course live.

Posted in Dawn, February 21, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos