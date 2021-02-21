Boris Johnson to introduce tit-for-tat import bans after EU shellfish snub | UK | News





The Prime Minister is reportedly furious after EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides snubbed a request to meet with Environment Secretary George Eustice in a bid to resolve the issue. In what is now dubbed the “water war,” the government is evaluating proposals to restrict imports of mineral water and European seed potatoes. The EU currently has a temporary agreement allowing it to continue importing seed potatoes until the end of June.

A Downing Street source told The Telegraph: “We are thinking about what we can tap into in other areas. “We have continuity agreements … we can stop them, which means they won’t be able to sell their products here.” The dispute stems from a European directive earlier this year that indefinitely banned British fishermen from selling live mussels, oysters, clams, cockles and scallops to its member states.

Number 10 has previously said it believes restrictions on shellfish exports will end on April 21. Ministers were led to believe that Brussels would change its rules to allow unpurified shellfish from non-member states to enter its markets on that date. Most UK shellfish are considered ‘unpurified’ due to a lack of so-called ‘Class A’ waters in and around the UK – the cleanest category. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak warned tax increases were ‘signal not to invest’ in Britain

The government was quick to announce that it would provide financial support to fishermen and exporters affected by the ban. They will now be allowed to apply for funds under the £ 23million support package the Cabinet has put in place to help the fishing industry through the Brexit transition. The grants will start in March and cover three months of average fixed costs.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos