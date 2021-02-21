Garland says laws must be ‘applied fairly and faithfully’





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Bidens, candidate for attorney general, says the Justice Department must ensure laws are applied fairly and faithfully and the rights of all Americans are protected, while reaffirming compliance with policies designed to protect the political independence of the department.

Judge Merrick Garland, who is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, plans to tell senators that the attorney general must act as an advocate for the people of the United States, not the president. The Justice Department released a copy of Garlands’ opening statement on Saturday evening.

If confirmed, Garland would inherit a Justice Department that has gone through a tumultuous time under President Donald Trump, riddled with political drama and controversial decisions and abundant criticism from Democrats on what they are. saw the politicization of the country’s main law enforcement agencies.

Now is the time to reaffirm that the role of the attorney general is to serve the rule of law and ensure equal justice before the law, Garland said in his prepared statement.

Former attorney general William Barr had also sought to present himself as an independent leader who would not give in to political pressure. But Democrats have repeatedly accused Barr of acting more like Trump’s personal lawyer than the attorney general. They highlighted a number of controversial decisions, including the quashing of career prosecutors to recommend a lower sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone and the decision to drop the criminal case against the former security adviser. Trump nationalist Michael Flynn after twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

Barr resigned in late December, weeks after telling The Associated Press that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, countering unfounded allegations of fraud Trump election campaign.

In his prepared remarks, Garland, a federal appeals judge who was snubbed by Republicans in 2016 for a Supreme Court seat, outlines his plan to prioritize the work of the civil rights services after the protests reports last year on the deaths of black Americans by police. It underlines a key mission of the division: to protect the rights of all Americans, and especially the most vulnerable.

This mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice. Communities of color and other minorities continue to face discrimination in housing, education, employment and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the damage from the pandemic, pollution and climate change, Garland says.

Garland also addresses domestic terrorism and growing extremist threats, highlighting his previous work at the Department of Justice overseeing prosecutions following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

And as federal prosecutors continue to carry cases in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, Garland calls the insurgency a heinous attack aimed at distrusting a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer. from power to a newly elected government.

So far, the Justice Department has charged more than 200 people with federal riot-related crimes, including members of extremist groups accused of conspiracy and other offenses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos