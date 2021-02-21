Preventing judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines judiciary: Pak Justice Isa





ANI | Updated: February 21, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 21 (ANI): Pakistani Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa called on the Supreme Court to ban him from hearing cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. from The News International, Chief Justice On February 11, Pakistani Judge Gulzar Ahmed issued orders preventing Judge Qazi Faez Isa from hearing cases involving the Prime Minister. On Saturday, Judge Qazi Faez Isa said the order had been pronounced without even consulting his colleagues on the bench. International, Justice added that without informing the bench of two members, which was already seized of the case, he had been ordered to reconstitute the bench, to enlarge it and to exclude from it the judge Maqbool Baqar. “The order was sent to a junior judge while said judge, his eldest, was bypassed,” Judge Faez Isa said.

He added:< Le paragraphe 6 de l'ordonnance est inconstitutionnel car il n'a été adopté par aucune des différentes juridictions de la Cour suprême stipulées dans la Constitution >>. He also said the court order was neither written nor signed, and was posted on the Supreme Court’s website before a judge saw it, let alone had the opportunity to accept / disagree with him, The News International reported. “Said Judge Faez Isa.” This is about something much more important: the Constitution, the rights of the people and their money, “he said. public funds would be disbursed for apparent political patronage at a time when Senate elections were on the horizon, therefore, an opinion was issued by the two-member bench, but without proper determination, and without verification of the veracity and effect of the documents, the case was abruptly decided. The judge concluded his letter by saying, “In conclusion, I must say that it was extremely painful for me to write this order. I apologize if anything in this document hurt or offended, as that was not my intention. I said what I felt I had to say in the hope that the unstructured discretionary power would be curtailed since it has never served any institution or the interest of the people ”(ANI).

