Melania Trump seen for the first time since leaving the White House amid rumors of a possible split | World | News





The former First Lady posed with a fan at Mar-o-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. Melania and Donald Trump joined the County Club in January after leaving the White House.

Ms Trump looked relaxed and happy as she posed for the photos.

It comes as relationship experts have speculated that Melania and Donald could live “very separate lives in the near future” as divorce rumors continued to mount.

Pascale Lane, a therapeutic relationship and life coach, told The Daily Star: “Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage is one that has been widely documented over the years and has been the source of much debate.

“Since his inauguration in January 2017, there has been a lot of speculation about the state of their marriage and whether it is business or love.

“Melania has certainly had her share of unhappy photos.”

The relationship expert predicted the couple were unlikely to divorce.

She said: “I guess divorce from a man like Donald Trump would leave Melania without the opulent lifestyle she’s used to.

“Let’s not forget that she married this man in 2005, their story goes back much further than her presidency.

She said: “While no one knows what’s going on in their relationship other than the couple, maybe now is the time for Melania to take back control and start living the life she wants.

“We may start to see the couple living very separate lives in the near future.”

Melania has previously said she has “a great relationship” with Donald and he insisted they never quarrel.

In November last year, Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, called the divorce rumors “pathetic.”

When asked to comment on the divorce speculation, Ms Grisham said: ‘This question is pathetic and explains exactly why people no longer trust the mainstream media. No legitimate journalist would ask for that. “

Ms Trump recently lambasted “the unhealthy media obsession” with her after a CNN report claimed the former First Lady was spending much of her post-White House time in day spas.

Melania Trump’s office tweeted in response to the report: “Ms. Trump is no longer the first lady. She is a citizen, a mother and a wife.

“The sources for this article are not affiliated [with] she neither have any insight into her thoughts or her daily life.

“CNN’s FLOTUS correspondent who chooses to publish fake gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession.”

