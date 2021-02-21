Half-hearted movement of the Jokowi administration on the revision of the ITE law





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo plans to revise the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE). Jokowi’s decision received a good response from the public, especially those who were victimized UU ITE. Gathered at the “Mimbar of Free Repression” organized by the Civil Society Coalition, the victims remembered and recounted the impact of the punishment they had suffered under the ITE law. One of them is Baiq Nuril. He is a victim of the ITE law who has been denounced for recording allegations of sexual harassment by his superiors. Baiq Nuril hopes that the ITE law will be really revised. He said it was very unpleasant to be a victim of the ITE law as he experienced it. Then Komika Muhadkly Acho. He was reported to the police after writing about his disappointment in purchasing the Green Pramuka Apartment on his personal blog. The journalist is the legal representative of the developer. The same fate was experienced by Marco Kusumawijaya, an urban planning expert and former governor of the Jakarta Acceleration Development Team (TGUPP) Anies Baswedan. Marco was pointed out by Masco Afrianto Lumbantobing because of his tweet about the Bangka White Sands protest in Jakarta for the PIK 2 claim. The three are united not only because they are victims of the ITE law. But they also have something in common as they criticize the performance of someone in a high position. The Association of Victims of the Information and Electronic Transactions Act identified three groups that most frequently used the ITE Act to report to the police. They are government officials, businessmen and police. “According to the data we have received, the people who use the ITE law the most are these three clusters,” said Muhammad Arsyad, coordinator of PAKU ITE, in an online discussion on February 19, 2021.







