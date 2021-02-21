Pakistan Railways have suffered losses of 1.2 trillion rupees over the past 50 years, according to Minister of Railways, South Asia News





Pakistani Federal Minister of Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said Pakistan Railways had suffered losses of 1.2 trillion rupees over the past 50 years and that the government was planning to revive the organization that had failed. collapses, but did not specify how. in the last two decades alone, ”said Dawn, quoting Swati.

Azam Swati, who recently secured the rail portfolio, also said: “The average loss is between Rs 35-40 billion a year,” adding that the government plans to revive the collapsing organization. as soon as possible. But how? He didn’t elaborate.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to be as ignorant of its strategy for reviving the railroad as any previous administration. He apparently put all his eggs in the Chinese basket, hoping that the $ 6.8 billion investment in an upgrade to Mainline 1 (ML-1) from Peshawar to Karachi would resuscitate the dying company, Dawn reported.

It can work a miracle. But for now, the project has already encountered difficulties in terms of Chinese financing for the project, delaying work on it.

“Efforts were made to restore the profitability of the railway at different times, but these failed halfway due to the lack of continuity,” said Nisar Memon, CEO of the railway.

The CEO said the main drivers of deterioration of rail infrastructure and service and loss of freight business were decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, corruption, mismanagement, political interference, over-employment and loss of freight activities to competing road transport due to lack of national transport. Citing the 2019-2020 economic study, Dawn reported, the railway owns 474 locomotives (458 diesel engines and 12 steam engines) for 7,791 km of track length. In the first eight months of FY20 (July-February), the number of passengers fell to 39.4 million from 39.9 million the previous year.

