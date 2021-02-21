Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly revealed Epstein had tapes on Trump, Clinton





Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly revealed that the late Jeffrey Epstein had secret video recordings of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton … now detailed in a new book, claiming to have heard it straight from his mouth.

Former CBS producer Ira Rosen gave the alleged first-hand anecdote in his book, “ Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, ” which just hit the market last week. According to people who have examined him, Rosen claims he tricked Maxwell into spilling the beans.

At some point before the 2016 election, Rosen claims he set up a reunion with Maxwell and put on his best poker face to make him admit there were secret Trump tapes – but apparently figuring out that Epstein was in possession of alleged Clinton tapes as well.

He says he told her, “I want the tapes. I know he (Epstein) was filming everyone and I want the Trump tapes with the girls.” To this, Rosen claims Maxwell replied that she did not know where they were, to which Rosen pointed to the prospect of Trump eventually winning the presidency if the alleged tapes were not revealed.

He claims that Maxwell then looked him dead in the eye and said the following: “I’m the daughter of a press baron. I know what you’re thinking. If you’re doing a side, you’ve got to do it. ‘other. If you get the tapes on Trump, you have to do Clinton. “

Rosen claims Maxwell then said everything was pointless because Hillary was ahead in the polls at the time, so the story didn’t need to come out. Beyond that, he claims that she told him that Epstein never revealed to her where these alleged tapes were, so she couldn’t even access them if she wanted to.

You always seem to forget it was in the Epsteins NYC condo. I have yet to see a DJT dressed painting. pic.twitter.com/E6A5tnx4Sj

– ScissorMeTimbers (@TheCuckSchumer) February 15, 2021 @TheCuckSchumer

Of course, both men have ties to Epstein and have been photographed with him on several occasions over the years. Clinton played down their friendship and denied ever having flown on Epstein’s private jets … while Trump also distanced himself from Epstein and denied any improprieties.

Epstein, of course, committed suicide after being arrested for sex trafficking … but some have looked at the circumstances of his death, have called for cover-up and possibly even murder. Maxwell herself is now behind bars, awaiting trial in a separate Epstein-related case … but has not spoken publicly about bands from Clinton, Trump, or anyone else.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos