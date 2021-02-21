No pristine body of water is safe when Boris Johnson wants to cross it | UK News





BConsider Boris Johnson’s combination of large bodies of water and expensive engineering. He seems to find something so fiery in a pristine stretch of river or sea that he must pierce it with steel and concrete. As mayor of London, he supported a barely used cable car over the River Thames, the notorious failure of the Garden Bridge and Boris Island, which was a scrapped plan to move London’s main airport to the estuary of the Thames. He is now pushing the Boris Burrow, a tunnel connecting Scotland to Northern Ireland. This, to paraphrase the The telegraph of the days report on the project, would be one in the eye for the Brussels bureaucrats who imposed controls on trade across the Irish Sea. The head is spinning at the futility of the idea, that the best way to solve a botched trade deal is to tip billions of pounds into a hole in the ground, a hole over which these crafty Eurocrats could presumably also impose checks. And what would sound like an insane appeal to the British Treasury if Scotland were to become independent. The great architect Cédric Price liked to point out, contrary to the assumption of many of his peers that building something was not always a necessary or useful answer to life’s problems. His ghost should have a word with the prime minister. What does it look like to you? An artist rendering of the proposed Amazon headquarters in Virginia, which has been likened to a poo emoji. Photography: AP Much hilarity that Amazon plans to create a new headquarters in Arlington, Va. That looks like a poop emoji. My friend the bassist points out that he is in elite company, with a vulva-shaped World Cup stadium in Qatar and twin towers in Seoul including vibrant shapes can only make you think of September 11th. One can only imagine the meetings where these unintended symbols are signed, where no one in the room wants to be the one stating the obvious. But, Emir / Mr Bezos, doesn’t that remind you of something? Maybe because the wrong answer from the mighty no I have never seen anything like it, what does it look like to you? could be an end of career for the questioner. Problem in the tower 432 Park Avenue: too thin and too tall? Photograph: Stephen Lovekin / REX / Shutterstock In other Schadenfreude news there were problems 432 Park Avenue, the New York Tower, which was the tallest residential building in the world when it opened in 2015. Ski lifts are reported to be blocked by high winds and bewildering clicks, bangs and whistles from the structure. There were leaks and catastrophic flooding. All of this could, according to unnamed engineers, be attributed to the difficulties of building a structure that is both super thin and very tall. Whatever the reason, it’s not really what you want when you’ve paid $ 90 million ($ 64 million) for three apartments combined in one, as did a buyer. Cundys infamy aside … There are lamentations in Belgravia over plans to demolish the apartments on Cundy Street, where in 1972 (we are timidly told) the future Duchess of Cornwall invited Prince Charles to return. have a coffee in his apartment. It was also the place where Lady Penelope Cobham had affairs with Conservative Minister David Mellor. (He was rumored to be wearing a Chelsea stripe.) Really, nothing is sacred? Should nothing be spared by the developers? There is actually a good reason to keep the Cundy Street apartments, which are their rather graceful modern-style design, but fall short of public impressions.

