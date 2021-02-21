Investigation: Jokowi vaccinated, effect only reduces 2% of community rejection





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Results of the survey Indicators on the challenges and problems of vaccination against Covid-19 show President Joko Widodo or Jokowi being the first person vaccinated only had a 2% reduction effect on people who refused to be vaccinated. “The effect of President Jokowi is there, but only 2 percent reduces those who were initially unwilling to become,” said Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi in his presentation on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Burhanuddin explained, according to the survey results from February 1-3, 2021, up to 41% of respondents were unwilling to do so. Covid-19 vaccination. As for the December 2020 survey, Burhanuddin found that 43% of respondents were either unwilling or very unwilling. According to Burhanuddin, 41 percent of respondents who are unwilling to get vaccinated will become a problem because vaccination is in the common interest. Read: Ministry of Health takes four directions regarding independent vaccination plan During that time, 54.9 percent were very willing and very willing to get the vaccine. Up to 4.2% of respondents said they did not know or did not answer. Of the 41 respondents who did not want to be vaccinated, Burhanuddin revealed that 54.2% of them said that vaccine there may be undiscovered or dangerous side effects. Then 27% said the vaccine was ineffective, 23.8% said they did not need the vaccine because they felt healthy. No less than 17.3% said they did not want to pay for the vaccine. Next, 10.4% said the vaccine may not be halal, as many as 5.9% said many people would get the vaccine so they didn’t need to participate, and 3.1% said that they did not want to join the plot of pharmaceutical companies that vaccines. The survey was carried out under the assumption of a simple random sampling method, with a sample of 1,200 respondents having an error tolerance of approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. Samples come from all provinces and are distributed proportionately. The investigation was conducted from February 1-3, 2021 after the President Jokowi received two injections of the Covid-19 vaccine. The survey was conducted by calling 1,200 respondents, who were randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys in the range of March 2, 2018 to March 2020.







