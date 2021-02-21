Pakistan attacks India’s victory over England; Imran Khan’s PTI approves Vaughan’s pitch jibe





In what can be described as a new low in the field rivalry between India and Pakistan, Pakistan PM Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Pak Imran Khan’s PM tweeted the tweet from the former player of English cricketer Michael Vaughan sneakily digging through fields in India. shared an image of a stadium in Pakistan, reigniting the kerfuffle on Chepauk’s surface. Sharing the image on Twitter, Vaughan remarked that the scenic terrain looked “ beautiful ” and added “ a beautiful prepared ground as well. ” Vaughan, who has been at the forefront of criticism against Chepauk’s pitch, was shut down by English skipper Joe Root himself, who stressed that pitch had no part to play in their defeat in the second test. Vaughan’s tweet was retweeted by Imran Khan’s official PTI pseudonym.

Noise on the height of Chepauk

With India dominating the second test against England, several match veterans jumped in to blame the pitch for England’s dismal performance with the bat at Chepauk. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh criticized Chepauk’s pitch, calling it “unacceptable” at Test level. Junior Waugh stressed that it was not acceptable for the ball to go over the surface on Day 1 from the main part of the field.

On the other hand, spin maestro Shane Warne trained Michael Vaughan, the latter accusing the field of letting India take the lead in the current test. Warne pointed out that the pitch has been the same since day one, but the English bowlers failed to perform brilliantly as the Indian batsmen were at their peak. The duo have engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought for the part of the field in the game so far.

Meanwhile, after the loss in the Second Test, England skipper Joe Root claimed the pitch and the draw had no part to play in their loss. The English skipper added that he had already anticipated the turning behavior of the terrain and added that winning the draw wouldn’t have guaranteed a victory either. “The point is India has shown you can score points on it and found a way to handle a very delicate surface so we have to learn from it, add it to our own games and come back better” he said. said.

