Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to improve his relations with the new US administration

The Turkish president said mutual interests with the United States outweighed their differences and called for increased cooperation with President Joe Biden’s new US administration.

In a video message on Saturday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations had been seriously tested but stressed that their strategic partnership had overcome all kinds of difficulties.

Erdogans ‘conciliatory tone follows his strongly worded accusations that the United States was supporting Kurdish militants, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK , in a cave complex in northern Iraq.

Ankara has been enraged by US support for a Syrian Kurdish fighter in the fight against the Islamic State group, claiming they are linked to the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that the United States United also classify as terrorists.

Erdogan said on Saturday that the United States had failed to give Turkey the desired support and solidarity in the fight against the PKK and related groups, demanding a clear position from Turkey’s allies.

He also reiterated the frustration over the continued residence in the United States of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating the bloody 2016 coup attempt. Turkey wants Gulens extradition. He denies the allegations of links to the attempted coup.

We believe that our common interests with America far outweigh our divergent views, Erdogan said, adding that he wanted to strengthen the relationship through a long-term, win-win perspective.

A video message from Erdogans was shown during the launch of a Turkish TV channel in the United States.

