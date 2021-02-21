CAIT asks PM Modi for a new press briefing to block alleged escape routes of FDI by e-commerce companies

Press Note 2 published by DPIIT in December 2018 noted that e-commerce marketplaces would not require any seller to sell a product exclusively on their platform.

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The traders’ organization Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modis for immediate intervention to streamline e-commerce rules and policies in order to save domestic commerce from the clutches of bad practices by large corporations in e-commerce. In a letter to PM Modi, the federation alleged an ungodly link between banks and e-commerce companies to violate laws. He also accused the markets in the e-commerce sector, which is dominated by Amazon and Flipkart, of openly violating FDI policy, law and rules without any fear of the law by indulging in predatory pricing. , large discounts, finance losses, inventory control, sales. branded products exclusively on their respective portals which are specifically restricted Press Note 2 of the government’s FDI policy.

Press Note 2 released by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in December 2018 noted that e-commerce markets would not require any seller to sell a product exclusively on their platform. . CAIT said e-commerce companies have found various escape routes in FDI Policy Press Note # 2, and as a result, have asked PM Modi for a new press note blocking all routes. evacuation and abolishing any provisions likely to encourage these companies to violate the rules or policies. He also urged to have a regulatory authority to regulate and monitor e-commerce activity as well as an e-commerce policy prescribing defined parameters for e-commerce activities for a structured growth of vertical e-commerce in the country.

DPIIT in December last year called on the Reserve Bank of India and the Law Enforcement Directorate to take the necessary action following CAIT’s allegations of FDI violations and FEMA by Amazon and Flipkart. However, no such investigation has been opened by the RBI or ED into it, Commerce and Industry Ministry Som Parkash said in a written response to a question from Rajya Sabha last week.

CAIT also urged PM Modi to ease the complexities of the GST. The federation, which represents 8.5 crore traders, said more than 950 changes made by the GST Council over the past four years have made the GST a more complicated tax system and traders are subject to around 60 types of compliance. The letter said that the principle of natural justice has been seriously violated by such amendments where traders have been denied any kind of notice of justification or the opportunity to hear before taking criminal action.

The CAIT suggested the formation of a “special central-level working group made up of senior officials and representatives of CAIT and independent tax experts to review the structure of the GST and make recommendations to the government to make it a good one.” and simple tax. He also called for the establishment of a district GST task force made up of senior tax officials and CAIT representatives in each district to monitor the proper implementation of the GST and take action to broaden the base. tax and increase revenue in the respective districts.