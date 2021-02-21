Twitter reacts to petition to change name from Islamabad to Islama ‘GOOD’





New Delhi: Online petitions are a great source for initiating change and people often look to them for votes from a large number of like-minded people. This new petition makes Twitterati laugh, as it calls for changing the name of Pakistan’s capital from Islamabad to “Islamagood” and it has already received over 300 signatures.

Started by someone named Ayham Abrar, who claims to be from Bangladesh. In the description section of her petition on Change.org, Abrar wrote: “Islam is good. Pakistan loves Islam. Why IslamaBAD? Love for Bangladesh” and she addresses Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Twitteratis were quick to point out that this is not “Islam-abad” and not “Islama-bad”. One person commented on the petition page, “The name of Islamabad (” City of Islam “or” City of Peace “) was chosen to reflect the ideology of the country. Where does the GOOD come from or the BAD even here, do you even speak your own language ?? “

Islamabad means “the city of Islam”. It is a word made up of two Urdu words – Islam and Abad. “Abad” roughly means “cultivated place” in Persian. This is why a lot of places, even in India, end with the suffix “Abad” like Ahemdabad and Hyderabad.

Twitter reacts

People who signed a petition to change the name from IslamaBAD to IslamaGOOD. Guys file another petition, it should be Pakistan ZindaGOOD, not ZindaBAD.

– Alina (@AlinaManiar) February 20, 2021

Change the name of Islamabad to Islamagood – Sign the petition! https://t.co/4BY0gMdXK3 via @Change

Lmfaoooo this petition

– (@seroquelshawty) February 19, 2021

Islamabad means – Islam abad (city or place of life) A lot of Islam. But this guy thinks this way he wants to change Islamabad into Islamagood.

After changing the name, this guy will be like- “Yeh hum hai yeh islamagood hain aur yeh hamari” #PawriHoRahiHai

– Yezdani Shareef (@ShareefYezdani) February 19, 2021

A petition has been filed to change the name of Islamabad to Islamagood, it is not even a joke.

– Tayyaba Nisar Khan (@TayyabaNKhan) February 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/oBNE5CnkHS

– Hoboche (@outtsoon) February 15, 2021





