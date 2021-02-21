Big U.S. corporations cut political donations after Trump’s election fraud allegations, World News





Ten large U.S. companies cut donations to federal office candidates by more than 90% in January. This followed after they pledged not to donate to Republican Party lawmakers who backed former US President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse his electoral defeat. After his defeat in the 2020 US presidential elections, Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was rigged and continued to make allegations without presenting any evidence. These culminated in a violent attack by his supporters on the US Capitol building on January 6.

None of the political action committees of 10 major corporations reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc, and Comcast Corp, donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support the Trump’s claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly attack. on the US Capitol.

Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission before the Saturday filing deadline showed that the corporate PAC group affiliated with those 10 companies made $ 13,000 in new donations to candidates in January. The reports were the first PACs to detail contributions made since the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Money donated during the month was less than a tenth of the roughly $ 190,000 the company’s 10 PACs gave to candidates in January 2017, and small compared to the roughly $ 10 million given to candidates during the 2019 election season. -2020. The 147 lawmakers who voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory had received more than $ 2 million from those 10 PACs in the last two-year political cycle.

Only committees linked to two of the companies – General Electric Co and American Express Co – reported any new donations to federal candidates in January.

American Express PAC gave Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota $ 5,000, while GE gave Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a prominent Republican critic of Trump, $ 5,000, and Rep. Rick Larsen $ 1,000. from Washington, a Democrat.

It is true that political donations slow down a few months after the US presidential elections and that the money of the political action committees of the companies represents only a small part of the funds raised by the political campaigns.

However, the sudden and sharp drop in political donations following the January incidents indicates a slower start for political donations as the strategy for the 2022 midterm elections begins.

While more than a thousand PACs are associated with U.S. companies, the 10 Reuters examined include large companies that have publicly said they will slow donations after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

(With contributions from Reuters)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos