UN experts: ally of Donald Trump, UAE companies violated Libyan sanctions





US security contractor Erik Prince, a close ally of former US President Donald Trump, violated the UN arms embargo against Libya along with three UAE-based companies and their key executives during an operation to help a rebel military commander to take the capital Tripoli, UN experts have said. In a key section of a report to the UN Security Council obtained by the Associated Press on Saturday, the panel of experts described “ a well-funded private military company operation ” called “ Project Opus ” designed to supply military materiel to Commander Khalifa based in the east. Hifter. “The Opus Project plan also included a component to kidnap or fire individuals considered high-value targets in Libya,” experts said. Prince and another man named in the report denied any wrongdoing.

The plan was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post. Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi and divided the country between a UN-backed government in Tripoli and rival authorities based in the east of the country, with each camp supported by a set of local militias. as well as regional and foreign powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive in an attempt to capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. An October ceasefire agreement led to an agreement on a transitional government and elections scheduled for December 24. The expert group report said it identified the “ Opus Project ” in June 2019.

It was designed for private military companies to provide Hifter’s forces with “armed rotary-wing assault aircraft, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, maritime interdiction, cyber, d ‘UAV and fusion and targeting intelligence,’ experts said. when Jordanian authorities learned of elements of the plan “ and suspended the auction ” of surplus military helicopters in Hifter on June 18, 2019, experts said.

“This forced the Project Opus team to launch a contingency plan to quickly identify and purchase new aircraft,” the panel said. “These were three medium utility helicopters from a South African company and three light utility helicopters from a United Arab Emirates company,” the experts said. “An Antonov AN-26B from a Bermudan company, a LASA T-Bird light attack aircraft from a Bulgarian company and a Pilatus PC-6 ISR aircraft from an Austrian company were also purchased on a tight deadline.”

The panel stated that the Antonov, the LASA light strike aircraft and the Pilatus “had been deployed prior to any payment and normal due diligence had taken place, demonstrating that a fourth person, Erik Dean Prince (USA ), who controlled the companies that owned the aircraft, assisted with procurement for the operation. ”

“No one else was able to organize the sale of these planes on such a short notice,” the experts said. The committee said further investigations “ revealed that Erik Prince made an operation proposal to Khalifa Hifter in Cairo, Egypt on or around April 14, 2019. ” The panel said it therefore concluded that Erik Prince had violated the 2011 Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on Libya “ in that, at the very least, he … helped to circumvent the provisions of the arms embargo in Libya ”.

Prince, founder of the controversial security company Blackwater, rose to fame after Blackwater employees in 2007 shot and killed 17 Iraqi civilians in central Baghdad during the Iraq war. After the scandal the name of the company was changed and Prince sold his shares to a private equity fund. He would now head a private equity fund focused on investments in frontier emerging markets.

Prince has been accused of acting as a side channel on behalf of Trump. Her sister, Betsy DeVos, was the education secretary for the Trump administration.

The Washington Post reported that an attorney representing Prince said he did not break any laws. “Erik Prince has absolutely nothing to do with an operation in Libya in 2019, or at any other time,” lawyer Matthew Schwartz said in an email, according to the newspaper. The expert panel said that “three companies based in the United Arab Emirates were mainly used for the planning, management and financing of the operation” as part of the Opus project. He identified them as Lancaster 6 DMCC, L-6 FZE and Opus Capital Asset Limited FZE.

The companies were “controlled and managed” by Christiaan Paul Durrant from Australia and a woman from the UK, with the ground crew leader from South Africa. The New York Times said it contacted Durrant via his Facebook page and declined to comment and referred to a statement he released to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in September 2020. He quoted the statement as saying, “We do not violate sanctions; we do not provide military services, we do not carry firearms, and we are not mercenaries.”

The panel said that “the three companies and individuals were found to … have violated” the 2011 Council resolution “in that they each violated or helped circumvent the provisions of the arms embargo by Libya”. He said the UAE, which could provide a great deal of assistance to the panel, had not responded to any request for information from the panel, “and that the responses from Jordan and South Africa provided little assistance. ‘substantive information requested by the panel “.

According to experts, the helicopter and maritime interdiction component of Operation Opus was interrupted on June 29, 2019, when Lodge decided to evacuate a team of 20 private soldiers to Malta using two “ inflatable hulls rigid ” special forces for 350 nautical miles. mile trip from the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi to Valetta, the capital of Malta. “The decision to evacuate was made because Hifter was unimpressed with the replacement aircraft purchased for operations and made threats against the team’s management,” experts said.

The panel said the Pilatus aircraft deployed to Libya on June 25, 2019 and was available for ISR intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations in Libya from Benghazi, Al Jufra and Brak Shati from June 26, 2019 to December 24, 2020 at least. The capabilities provided Hifter with “a force multiplier” for these operations and targeting activities, experts said. The panel said that private military operatives from Project Opus were deployed to Libya for the second time in April and May 2020 “ in order to locate and destroy high value targets, but this time planning to use military equipment. supplied by the United Arab Emirates ”. The operation was abandoned, he said, because any helicopter assault would be highly vulnerable to interdiction by the Libyan government’s air defense capabilities.

