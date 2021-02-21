BJP resolution congratulates Prime Minister Modi on agricultural sector reforms and handling COVID-19 situation: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma

Tribune press service

New Delhi, February 21 The Bharatiya Janata party passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the three agricultural laws. The resolution came after a meeting of party bureau members called just before crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry. Speaking to the press after the meeting, party leader Raman Singh, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said the party, during the meeting of officers, also thanked the prime minister for “his stellar role. in driving the country out of the coronavirus crisis ”, the“ progressive ”union budget, and the implementation of other government programs like Swamitva Yojna. Singh also blamed opposition parties for fueling unrest against the three farm laws, “even though,” he said, “the majority of farmers were in favor of the laws.” The meeting was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began by paying tribute to those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister addressed the new group of members of the BJP’s national office at the meeting chaired by party leader JP Nadda. Senior leaders believe that apart from Assam – which currently has a BJP government – it has “enough good luck in the other four assemblies,” including Kerala after the party’s approval by “the man from the metro »E Sreedharan. Prime Minister Modi, who attended the first in-person meeting after the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed by party chairman JP Nadda, is expected to provide guidance on budget proposals and achievements and ways to counter the campaign’s opposition against agricultural laws. The one-day review meetings will also include presentations by state units. The party demanded reports on organizational matters from all states. While elections in the five states will be the focus of the meeting, the road ahead is just as difficult with BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand heading to ballot box next year. The epicenter of farmer unrest, the Punjab, must also be scrutinized next year. After the debacle of local organs in Punjab, the upcoming civic and partial ballots are also expected to be discussed. Leaders of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have already been urged to contact Jats and agrarian communities at the “khap” level and make sure they do not feel estranged from BJP . Overwhelming success and support for the “mahapanchayats” appear to have added to management concerns about the party’s prospects in the Jat-dominated agrarian lands of northwest India. The “backing” of the farmer’s agitation of “non-Jats and Muslims” threatens to upset the carefully crafted caste equations of the Saffron party on whose back it won elections in Uttar Pradesh. After the Muzzafarnagar riots in 2013, the western region of the UP witnessed a deep polarization with Hindu Jats, non-Jats and Dalits gravitating towards the BJP. The saffron party swept the western regions dominated by the UP and the Jat on the back of this consolidation.







