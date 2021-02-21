Is Michelle Wie West Married? Golfer slams Rudy Giuliani for ‘panty’ jibe, said to discuss playing skills instead

Golfer Michelle Wie West recently criticized the unsavory “ panty ” shots of former Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani after winning a game. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Wie West has always been very vocal about the light in which women are seen and the respect they show when playing in a male-dominated field.

The gifted athlete stayed true to her origins when she married Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West. And although she was planning to retire before her pregnancy, when she finally became a mother, she decided to stay in the game and be an inspiration to her little girl.

Who is Michelle Wie West’s husband, Jonnie?

Previously Wie, the golfer changed her last name to Wie-West after marrying Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1960 to 1974. Before the executive of the Golden State Warrior rose to his dazzling position, he was associate general manager of the Santa Cruz Warriors. The graduate of the University of West Virginia holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management and an MBA in business administration.

When did Michelle Wie and Jonnie West get married?

Although it is not known when the two met, in March 2019 Wie West announced that she was engaged to the man she currently calls her husband. They tied the knot in a private home in Beverly Hills, California in August 2019. She was so happy and she looked so radiant, longtime Wie West coach David Leadbetter told Golf Channel. It’s a new chapter in his life.

The wedding saw Golden State superstar Steph Curry and LPGA pros Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda among the guests. “Mr. and Mrs. West congratulations to the beautiful couple and what a fairy tale of a wedding ..” Kang wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, adding: “Wishing @themichellewie & @ jonniewest4 a life of love and happiness #WieGoesWest “

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West’s baby

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter named Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, on June 19, 2020. Wie West, who grew up in Hawaii, lives up to his heritage with the middle name Kamalei, the Hawaiian for ‘good child. love ”. At the time of their daughter’s birth, Wie West shared on Instagram, “Kenna baby, I’ve waited my whole life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than a word can describe. You are our whole [world], we can’t wait to see you grow. “

Why did Michelle Wie West criticize Rudy Giuliani?

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast, while recalling the late Rush Limbaugh, Giuliani recounted a match they went to seven years ago with Wie West. He remembered how the paparazzi “drove us crazy”, following Wie West who “bends over fully and shows her panties” as she puts it. But Wie West, who has always spoken out about respecting women in male-dominated fields, hit back at Giuliani’s remarks by tweeting: “It is disturbing to hear this very inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing to my “ panties ” while playing in a charity pro-am. “

She added: “What this person should have remembered that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat all the male golfers on the course which led our team to victory. . I shudder to think he was smiling at me and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referring to my “ panties ” behind my back all day. What should be discussed is skill level elite that women play, not what we wear or look like. My fucking stance from six years ago was designed to improve my stats ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT an invitation to look at my skirt! Nike makes skirts with SHORTS integrated underneath for this exact reason … so women can feel CONFIDENTIAL and COMFORTABLE playing a game we love. “

Wie West, 31, is the 2014 US Open winner and five-time LPGA winner. The news of her pregnancy came after a long absence from the 2019 LPGA season where she focused on her health. In May 2020, Wie West opened up about what had kept her from coming back. “Even before I was pregnant, I thought my career would end when I had kids, and that was fine with me,” Michelle said, adding, “Then I found out that I had a daughter, and perspective has changed. … Now I really want to play for her. I want to create a future for her while she sees me being a strong woman and an athlete and being someone who pursues her dreams. “

