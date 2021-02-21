Turkey is a model for its region: Minister of the Interior





ANKARA Turkey has become a model country whose policies give hope to millions of people in its region, according to the country’s interior minister. Speaking to private news channel A Haber on Saturday night, Suleyman Soylu said that Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, has charted its own course in the face of the challenges and uncertainties of the new world order. Regarding Turkey’s fight against the terrorist group PKK, Soylu highlighted the important contributions made by Turkish-made defense products such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ATAK combat helicopters. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – classified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Referring to the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) ‘s alleged ties to the terrorist PKK, Soylu said the surrendered terrorists often confessed the direct and organic relationship between the political party and the terrorist group. “The involvement of some parliamentary deputies and many HDP officials in recruiting terrorists for the group is clear,” he added. The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of links to the terrorist PKK. On the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup, Soylu said that since 2016, at least 137 high-ranking FETO members from 31 different countries have been brought to Turkey. “The financial resources of the group have run out considerably. They are now divided into four or five different factions who are fighting to take control of the whole group,” he added. FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured. Turkey also accuses FETO of instigating a long-standing campaign to overthrow the state through infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially the military, police and the judiciary. * Written by Ahmet Gencturk The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







