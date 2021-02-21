Day before PM Narendra Modi’s Bengal rally, CBI reaches home of Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee





In an important political event a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengal, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) reached the residence of the nephew of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday afternoon. The five-member CBI team went there to subpoena Abhishek’s wife Rujira, it was reported. The agency reportedly spotted irregularities in Rujira’s bank account. They suspect that these transactions could be linked to the coal scam they are probing. The CBI wants to interview Rujira and record his statement, people with knowledge of the CBI investigation said. Abhishek and Rujira were not at home when this team arrived at their residence in south Kolkata and officers were waiting outside until this report was filed. Abhishek is an MP for Lok Sabha and the leader of the Trinamool Congress Youth Wing. He is considered to be Mamata’s political heir. Over the past few years, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has repeatedly used Abhishek as a stick to beat Mamata Banerjee, repeatedly alleging that her nephew was involved in all kinds of corruption and extortion. No allegations against Abhishek have been proven to date. Abhishek’s wife has also faced charges from central agencies. In March 2019, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, customs officials at NSC Bose International Airport alleged that Rujira used state police to evade scanning of his baggage that customs officials suspected of carrying illegal gold. However, she moved to the High Court in Calcutta, which ruled in her favor. In March 2019, the Interior Ministry also issued a notice to Rujira alleging discrepancies in his records. However, this case has not changed since the end of the elections in Lok Sabha. A top TMC leader who did not want to be identified said: “This is nothing but a political conspiracy ahead of the elections. The party will issue an official statement.” For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos