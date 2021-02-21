Bahlil examines the IWIP zone project, ensures that the use of TKA complies with the rules





DRAWING. Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia at the time of submission of the investment realization throughout 2020.

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Yudho Winarto | KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, visited the Weda Bay Industrial Park or the Indonesian Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in the central regency of Halmahera, north of Maluku (19/2 ). The visit aimed to directly observe the development of the nickel smelter and its ancillary facilities, including power plants and ports (special terminals). Bahlil said the IWIP area is at a very strategic location between raw materials, industry, power plants and ports. Bahlil estimates that the industrial zone with an investment value of US $ 5 billion in the first phase will be one of the best in Indonesia, even in the ASEAN region. Also read: Downstream nickel industry not considered ready This is due to comprehensive and efficient planning and execution. During his visit, Bahlil also confirmed the direct absorption of manpower at IWIP. I had time to check. It is important to say that the question of knowing that there are more foreign workers is not true. Its good. By the end of 2021, the goal is to employ 25,000 workers with at most 2,500 foreign workers and high skills. So please if we want to like the country, we like the regions, please submit the correct data. It is important. For the world’s perceptions of the investment climate in Indonesia to have changed, it’s starting to look good, Bahlil said in an official statement compiled by Kontan.co.id on Sunday (21/2). During this visit, the head of BKPM also ensures investment licenses and the use of tax incentive facilities provided by BKPM. So my goal here is to make sure that the permission we give is working or not. The tax incentives we like work or not. The planning they gave to BKPM was the same or not the realization. Recently, we have been talking about quality investing. Was the president’s leadership created here or not? Bahlil said. Xiang Binghe, CEO of IWIP, welcomed the visit of the head of BKPM who took the time to visit and for his support to investors. Also read: Freeport-Tsingshan deal on the Weda Bay smelter set to end in March Currently, IWIP continues to grow rapidly with the increasing number of foundries in the IWIP area which are already under construction and production, as well as the launch of several new projects. “I thank Pak Bahlil and his team who have supported us so much so that the progress of our project can proceed quickly over the past 20 months,” said Binghe. The 2,600 hectare IWIP Zone is an integrated heavy metal processing industrial zone located at Lelief Weda, Central Halmahera, North Maluku. Previously, the IWIP project had been operating very slowly for 24 years. Bahlil said that over the past 20 months, the progress of the project has been rapid. On January 17, 2020, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) designated IWIP as one of the 9 priority national industrial zones outside the island of Java. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Editor: Yudho Winarto

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos