Serving Trump diet coke required elaborate steps, leaked restaurant document says





A report on the inner workings of BLT Prime, the steakhouse inside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, revealed former President Donald Trumps Diet Cokes’ lengthy service procedure as well as several other demanding inner circle trends of Trump.

The report was published by Washingtonian magazine, which obtained a standard operating procedure document used by former BLT Prime staff.

According to the document, servers were required to follow a series of steps each time Trump ordered diet coke. These included presenting him with a bottle of hand sanitizer, asking Trump if he wanted the soda with or without ice, providing glasses and chilled bottles before his response, taking both the bottle opener and diet coke by their lower thirds while presenting them. , never opening the bottle in front of Trump and gently placing the drink on Trump’s right side.

The Trumps catering procedure was just as complex, though the president still ate the same dishes: a shrimp cocktail, a well-done steak, fries and sometimes an apple pie or chocolate cake. The popovers accompanying the steak had to be served within two minutes, and waiters had to open several bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of the then president, making sure he could hear each bottle pop.

Trump himself never returned a plate, but if he was disappointed you can bet the complaint would rise through the ranks, according to the Washington story. Like the time the president asked why his table mate had a bigger steak.

The report also revealed that platters of junk food, from Snickers bars and gelatin bears to Tootsie Rolls, were prepared for Trump every time he dined.

The other members of Trumps’ inner circle were also demanding. These included Hope Hicks, former White House director of strategic communications, who has previously criticized staff for taking too long with their meal and received an apology from the director and a dessert storm to make up for the delay. of service.

Tiffany Trump, who occasionally brunched at restaurants with friends at Georgetown Law, was often a no-show for reservations, and a former staff member describing her cancellations as a pain.

Most trying of all, however, was Rudy Giuliani, who often demanded a table for 10 without warning and seemed to treat the restaurant like an office. Former executive chef Bill Williamson said he always did more paperwork there than eating and that the staff eventually created a plaque that read the PRIVATE OFFICE OF RUDOLPH W. GIULIANI and placed it on the table of former New York mayors before his arrival.

The love of Diet Cokes carries it beyond BLT Prime and into the Oval Office itself. The former president reportedly drank a dozen a day and had a red button on his desk that he used to specially order sodas.

The button was removed after President Joe Biden took office.

Read the full report here, courtesy of The Washingtonian.

