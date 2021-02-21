Khan spins Red Force for 5th consecutive win





Sports Jelani Beckles 7 Hrs ago Imran Khan Leg spinner of the Red Force – CWI Media

LEG spinner Imran Khan grabbed five wickets as TT Red Force finished the preliminary stage of the CG Insurance Super50 tournament with five perfect wins in as many games.

First beating at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, the top pair of Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach achieved over 100 points for the Guyana Jaguars. However, the other batsmen failed to capitalize on the strong start and were sacked for 187 in 41.5 overs. Khan tamed the Jaguars by finishing with 5/32 numbers in nine overs.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was also in the wickets with 2/25 in six overs.

Hemraj and Imlach put 106 inside 21 overs. After spinner Khary Pierre took Imlach out for 38 out of 57 balls, then it was the Khan show. He grabbed the next four wickets to leave Jaguars struggling on 156/5 after 31 overs. Khan knocked out Shimron Hetmyer (ten), Hemraj (87), Leon Johnson (three) and Anthony Bramble (three) in quick succession.

Hemraj’s knock came from 84 deliveries and included five fours and six sixes. The jaguars never recovered and did not reach 200.

In response, Red Force was reduced to 15/2 in the seventh, as openers Evin Lewis and Kjorn Ottley both fell for four. Jason Mohammed, the tournament’s top points scorer, combined 122 points for the third wicket with Darren Bravo.

Bravo was next to win 58 out of 77 balls with six fours and a six with the score 127 in the 30th. Nicholas Pooran made a quick 18, before Mohammed and Denesh Ramdin secured Red Force 189/4 after 40.2 passes. Mohammed finished on 82 paces on 115 balls, a stroke that included eight fours. Ramdin was undefeated on the 17th and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the Jaguars’ most successful bowler with 2/36 in ten assists.

Red Force sealed the first place and will play in the semi-finals on Wednesday or Thursday.

SUMMARY SCORES

GUYANA JAGUARS 187 (41.5 overs) (Chandrapaul Hemraj 87, Tevin Imlach 38; Imran Khan 5/32, Akeal Hosein 5/32) vs TT RED FORCE 189/4 (40.2 overs) (Jason Mohammed 82 not released, Darren Bravo 58; Gudakesh Motie 2/36) RED FORCE won by six wickets

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos