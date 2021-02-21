Connect with us

Politics

Three-finger hi to Myanmar and Boris Johnson, new mantra to lift UK lockdown

1 min ago

Steve Bright

The selected cartoons appeared first in other publications, print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In todaystar cartoonSteve Bright expresses his solidarity with Myanmar after the country’s military seized power in a recent coup against the democratically elected government Aung San Suu Kyi. It illustrates the “ three-fingered salute ” that originated in the Hunger games series of films and which was adopted by activists as a symbol of solidarity for democratic movements across South East Asia.

Llewellyn Archer Atherley-Jones | Private Eye news

As many countries continue to have restrictions on the internal movement of people, cartoonist Llewellyn Archer Atherley-Jones is reinventing exit plans after the pandemic.

Henny Beaumont | The Guardian

Henny Beaumont comments on how women are doing a lot more household chores due to the impact of the pandemic.

Andy Davey | Telegraph

Andy Davey searches British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s homedata and not dates‘approach to ease restrictions in the country. Davey illustrates how this could lead British scientists to provide data that suits the Prime Minister.

