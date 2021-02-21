PM Modi attends strategic session ahead of elections in 5 states; Maha Govt may impose nighttime curfew if infections continue to climb and other stories





Street Corner Elections in 5 States, PM Modi Attends Strategy Session, To Address BJP Top Brass Ahead of elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a one-day electoral strategy session in Delhi on Sunday. While the BJP sees Bengal as its biggest capture as its footprint spreads across the country, others on the list include Kerala, another opposition-ruled state. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has a deal with the ruling AIADMK, while in Assam it hopes for a second term. READ MORE Maharashtra government may impose a 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew if Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the state Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday that the state government could impose a 12-hour nighttime curfew, between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., in areas in case the peak of Covid-19 cases would continue. A meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week to finalize the decision. The state government is considering a 12-hour nighttime curfew and a severe penalty of Rs 1 lakh on wedding halls that flout Covid-19 standards and allow more than 50 people. READ MORE As Russia detects world’s first human case of H5N8 bird flu, here’s everything you need to know about the strain Russia reported the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of bird flu to humans on Saturday and alerted the World Health Organization. Scientists at the Russias Vektor laboratory isolated genetic material from the strain of seven workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among birds in December, according to reports. However, Rospotrebnadzor health watchdog Anna Popova said the workers did not experience serious health consequences. READ MORE Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy Kareena Kapoor and Saif ALi Khan were lucky enough to have a baby boy. According to The Times of India, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday February 21. Kareena and Saif announced their pregnancy on August 12, 2020 with a statement. A statement from their spokesperson said: “We are very happy to report that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all of our supporters for all their love and support.” READ MORE In 10th round of military talks, India, China discuss disengagement at Depsang, hot springs for 16 hours The 10th round of corps commanders-level talks between India and China that started on Saturday lasted over 4 p.m. and ended around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The military from both countries addressed the disengagement at the three sticking points of the plains of Gogra Heights, Hot Springs and Depsang. The talks came two days after the Chinese and Indian military completed the withdrawal of troops, weapons and other military materials from the northern and southern shores of the Pangong Lake areas as part of a deal. READ MORE Vivek Oberoi responds to ‘Challan’ for cycling without helmet or mask by Mumbai police Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday published his reaction to the fine imposed on him by the Mumbai police for cycling without a helmet or mask. The actor was fined Rs 500 the day before for flouting the standards when he spun his new Harley Davidson, with his wife Priyanka on horseback. READ MORE







