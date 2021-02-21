Epstein had secret Donald Trump and Bill Clinton videos, author claims





Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had secret video recordings of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, according to a new book.

The explosive allegations were detailed in Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, written by former CBS producer Ira Rosen, who claims Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, told him about the tapes.

It comes as pressure mounts on the British royal family to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles after Prince Harry lost his for stepping down as an ‘active member’ of the royal family.

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after a BBC interview about his friendship with the late Epstein.

Ahead of the 2016 election, Rosen said he arranged a meeting with Ms Maxwell to try and get her to admit there were secret recordings of Mr Trump.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with former partner Jeffrey Epstein.

“I want the tapes. I know he (Epstein) filmed everyone and I want the Trump tapes with the girls, ”Rosen told Ms Maxwell.

Convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

He committed suicide in prison a month later, but questions remain about his life, his crimes and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Ms Maxwell is currently in a New York prison awaiting trial on charges related to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

When Ms Maxwell responded by saying that she did not know where the tapes were kept, Rosen claims he reminded her that Mr Trump could beat former Democratic leader Hillary Clinton and win the presidency if the alleged tapes remained secret .

Then he claims Ms Maxwell looked him straight in the eye and said, “I’m the daughter of a press baron. I know your way of thinking. If you do one side, you have to do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump, you have to do Clinton.

This is how Rosen discovered that Epstein also had tapes from former President Clinton.

Bill Clinton has always denied any involvement in Epstein’s pedophile scandal. Photo: Getty

But Ms Maxwell insisted that Epstein never told her where the alleged tapes were, so she couldn’t get them even if she wanted to, according to Rosen.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Clinton have both been photographed with Epstein for many years, but deny any wrongdoing. None have ever been proven.

Mr. Clinton has played down their friendship, while Mr. Trump has also worked to distance himself from Epstein in recent years.

Ghislaine Maxwell at her indictment hearing in July in which she was denied bail for her role helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse minors. Photo: AAP

Until now, Ms Maxwell has kept a low profile on videotapes of Mr Clinton, Mr Trump or other high-profile friends of Epstein like Prince Andrew, who is now at risk of losing his military titles.

Donald Trump, his now wife Melania and Prince Andrew in an undated photo. Photo: Twitter

Although he has not held any official royal function since 2019, Prince Andrew continues to hold a number of military roles, including the British Army’s elite infantry colonel, the Grenadier Guards.

However, that may soon change following public outrage on Friday when Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who resigned from the royal family in March, have lost their royal patronages.

Now that Prince Harry must surrender his military titles, pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to return his ties to Epstein.

