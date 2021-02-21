PM Modi to launch 9 projects in Assam, Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on February 22, 2021. At approximately 11:30 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate major oil and gas sector projects to the nation at an event held at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for engineering colleges during the event. At around 4:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will devote himself to the nation and inaugurate several rail projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

PM in Assam

1) PM Modi will dedicate the INDMAX unit of the Indian Oils Bongaigaon refinery to the nation. Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon refinery INDMAX unit leverages locally developed Indian Oil-R & D technology to produce higher yield of LPG and high octane gasoline from feedstocks heavy. The unit will increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tons per year) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly increase LPG production from 50 TMT (one thousand metric tons) to 257 TMT and Motor Spirit (gasoline) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.

2) The Oil India Limited secondary tank farm in Madhuban, Dibrugarh, was constructed for the safe storage of approximately 40,000 liters of crude oil and separation of formation water from wet crude oil. The The 490 crore project will also include a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilo liters per day.

3) Makum’s Tinsukia gas compressor station will increase the country’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16,500 metric tons per year. Built at 132 Crore, the station includes 3 low pressure boosters and 3 high pressure boost compressors.

4) It will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College which was built on 276 bighas of land, at a cost of approximately 45 crore. It is the seventh government college of engineering in the state and will offer B.Tech courses in civil, mechanical and computer sciences.

5) PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College, which will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of approximately 55 crore.

PM in West Bengal

6) PM Modi will inaugurate the metro extension from Noapara to Dakshineswar and mark the first service on this section. This 4.1 km extension was built at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will facilitate access to the two world famous Kali temples in Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for thousands of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern amenities for passengers and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

7) It will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram on a 30 km stretch of the Kharagpur-Adityapur 132 km Southeast Railway Third Line Project, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs. 1312 crores. . The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram were redeveloped through the construction of four new station buildings, six new bridges over bridges and eleven new platforms, as well as the renovation of existing infrastructure. It will help to ensure the smooth movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

8) The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Azimganj section at Khargraghat Road, which is part of the Howrah Bandel Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, which was laid at a project cost of approximately 240 crore.

9) The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 km) of Howrah Bardhaman Chord Line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 km) of Howrah Bardhaman Main Line, which serves of Kolkata’s main entrance gate. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra was laid at the cost of 759 crore, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara was laid at a project cost of 195 crore.