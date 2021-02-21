Ministry of Health still discussing Covid vaccination at night during Ramadan





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of Health(Ministry of Health) is currently discussing the implementation of the program covid-19 vaccination night on the moonRamadan later. Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the overnight vaccination was as directed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We also started discussing (about) vaccination during the month of Ramadan. Because we know the president said vaccination is done at night. It’s about thinking about how health workers can inject at night. So it’s already in the planning, ”Nadia said during a webinar. aired on YouTube PB IDI, Sunday (21/2).

Nadia said that the vaccination program implemented by the government is quite extensive. He hopes for cooperation between all parties to support the program. “We hope that we can all work together, especially our colleagues, how can we carry out this vaccination program. The challenge is quite big. Ramadan wants to have injections at night. In fact, we were an amazing target, (there were) 38 million (people), ”he said. President Jokowi previously said the Covid-19 vaccination process for Muslims during the month of Ramadan will be carried out at night. During this time, for non-Muslims, the vaccination is always carried out during the day. “During the month of fasting, vaccinations are done at night. Those in non-Muslim areas stay during the day,” Jokowi said during a meeting with the editor of the national media at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday ( 17/2). According to Jokowi, this vaccination program must be carried out in order to strengthen public immunity against the covid-19 virus. On the other hand, the Chairman of the Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Hasanuddin AF believes that injecting the Covid-19 vaccine on an empty stomach during the month of Ramadan will not cancel the fast. “I do not think so [membatalkan] yes, ”said Hasanuddin CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (17/2). Hasanuddin held that vaccination injections during the fast do not invalidate the fast. In addition, vaccination is an emergency medicine that humans need today. “It’s like eye drops, does it cancel out? I don’t think so. Then the vaccine is closed. It is not an open limb. It means it does not cancel out,” he said. (yoa / agt)













