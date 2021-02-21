Jokowi signs presidential decree and approves Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes at AGO





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo issued a presidential regulation ( Presidential regulations) Issue 15 of 2021. This regulation, which was signed on February 11, 2021, is the second amendment to Presidential Regulation number 38 of 2010 concerning the organization and working procedure of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia. Document-based perpres downloaded Kompas.com of the State Secretariat’s JDIH, this provision governs the new structure of the Attorney General’s office, namely the Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes. ” Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes.is an element of deputy leadership in the exercise of the functions and powers of the prosecution in the field of technical coordination of prosecutions initiated by prosecutors and the handling of connectivity cases, being accountable to the Attorney General “, it reads ‘Article 25A, paragraph (1) of Presidential Decree number 15 of 2021. Also read: Attorney General admits praised by stock players after determining Benny Tjokro as suspect Under Article 25B, paragraph (1), the Deputy Prosecutor General for Military Crimes has the task and the power to perform the functions and powers of the prosecution in the field of technical coordination of prosecutions initiated by prosecutors. and dealing with related cases. In the meantime, in paragraph (2) of the same article, it is stated that the scope of the technical coordination of prosecutions carried out by the prosecutor and the processing of connection cases includes the investigation of connection cases, research into results of investigations, additional examinations, provision of legal advice to officers responsible for submitting cases. Submission of cases, closure of cases, cessation of prosecution, prosecution, resistance, judicial effort, execution of judges and court decisions having obtained permanent legal force, examination, control of the execution of conditional criminal decisions. Supervision of criminal verdicts, conditional release decisions and other legal actions in the field of technical coordination of prosecutions by prosecutors and handling of connection cases. Read also: Deputy Attorney General for Development appointed Acting Deputy Attorney General Article 62A states that the post of Deputy Attorney General for Military Criminal Affairs may be occupied by officials (PNS) or soldiers of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) who have skills and expertise in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations. With the addition of the structure of the Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes, as stipulated in Article 5 of Presidential Decree number 15 of 2021, the organization of the Attorney General consists of:

