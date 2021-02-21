Pakistan criticizes France’s anti-radicalism bill, warns of ‘serious repercussions’





Islamabad [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): In remarks likely to worsen the already strained ties between Islamabad and Paris, Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Sunday called on French political leaders “not to enshrine discriminatory attitudes towards Muslims, “warning that the president’s statement referred to an anti-radicalism bill passed Tuesday by the lower house of the French parliament by an overwhelming majority that would tighten control over mosques, Radio Pakistan tweeted. “You [France] need to bring people together and not mark a religion in a certain way to create disagreement and prejudice, ”Alvi said at an international conference on religious freedom and minority rights, according to The Express Tribune. Alvi also said that French law was not in force. conforms to the Charter of the United Nations and contradicts the spirit of social harmony which Europe has previously instilled in its society. “Let there be no turning back for the situations which arise from animosity and for the situations which are carried by people who do not know about true Islam”, he said. He warned that such a move would ultimately lead to a terrible scenario of hatred and hostility, The Express Tribune reported. Labeling all of religion in a different way and starting to take precautions against a whole fears which will have very bad repercussions over the next 10 years, if not now, declared the Pakistani president. The bill entitled: “To support the respect of the principles of the Republic” was voted Tuesday by the French lower house. It aims to strengthen the control of mosques, schools and sports clubs to protect France from radical Islamists and promote respect for French values. Relations between France and Pakistan deteriorated last year after Pakistani leaders attacked the French government and President Emmanuel Macron for failing to condemn the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron’s top adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, said relations between France and Pakistan were at a “ historic low ” amid a wave of terrorist attacks in the former country.

“During this crisis, after the campaign against us, our relations with Pakistan are probably at an all-time low. This is not exactly what we want, we assume it because our priorities and our language are clear,” he said at an event in New Delhi. Last year after the gruesome murder of French professor Samuel Paty near Paris, French President Macron defended the right of French magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish caricatures of the prophet. In a subsequent terrorist attack, a knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice on October 29. Following the brutal religiously motivated attacks, Macron vowed to ramp up the fight against radical Islamism and terrorism, following which Turkey and Pakistan criticized his remarks. Macron’s remarks did not go well with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who criticized the French president, saying he had “chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims”. Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “The mark of a leader is that he unites human beings, like Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a moment that President Macron could have brought a touch of healing and denying extremists space rather than creating more polarization and marginalization which inevitably leads to radicalization. ”Protests have erupted in many Muslim countries, including Pakistan. Thousands of people rallied against France’s position on the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. , the National Assembly of Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France and the “resurgence of Islamophobic acts” in some countries after a noisy session which saw the government and the opposition engage to fiery speeches against each other. (ANI)

