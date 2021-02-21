Turkish President mourns death of Islamic scholar





ANKARA The Turkish president attended the funeral of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac on Sunday, who died on Friday. The service was held in Istanbul’s Fatih Mosque, where the scholar has provided Islamic education for more than six decades. During the ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences for the loss of the famous scholar of hadiths, or accounts of the deeds and words of the Prophet Muhammad. Saying that he had known Sarac from his school years and had “greatly benefited” from his teachings, Erdogan added that he wished to find the deceased scholar in the afterlife. “Our teacher has always been at the forefront of Islamic scholarship,” Erdogan said, adding that he believed Sarac’s students would continue his teachings “with the same understanding.” Besides the president, senior Turkish officials and bureaucrats also attended the funeral, which took place around 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). Earlier, in a condolence message, Erdogan said he was “deeply saddened” by Sarac’s passing. “We will always remember with respect, kindness and prayer our esteemed teacher, who raised hundreds of students at home and abroad throughout his life, who he devoted to the correct explanation and to the life of Islam, “he added. The president also conveyed his condolences to family members, students and relatives of the 92-year-old researcher. Erdogan said on Twitter on Friday: “I wish Allah’s mercy to our dear Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac”, praising his “great efforts to obtain divine consent at every stage of his life.” The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







