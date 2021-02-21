Inspector General examines Donald Trump’s relocation of Space Command





The Department of Defense inspector general said on Friday he was reviewing the Donald Trump administration’s last-minute decision to transfer US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

The Jan. 13 decision, a week before Trump left, blinded Colorado officials and raised questions of political retaliation. Trump hinted at a rally in Colorado Springs in 2020 that command would remain at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

But the man Trump held the rally with, Republican Senator Cory Gardner, lost his reelection bid in November, and Colorado, unlike Alabama, voted decisively against Trump. The last-minute move of the Air Force command headquarters to Huntsville, Ala., Home of the US Army Redstone Arsenal blinded Colorado officials on both sides, who urged the Biden administration to reconsider his decision.

On Friday, the Inspector General’s office said it was investigating whether the relocation was in line with Air Force and Pentagon policy and was based on appropriate assessments of competing sites.

Colorado officials on both sides were elated. It is imperative that we take a deep look at what I believe will turn out to be a fundamentally flawed process that focuses on bean counting rather than US space dominance, said Republican Doug Lamborn, a Republican whose district includes Space Command.

The two United States Democratic Senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, have also welcomed the investigation. The Moving Space Command will disrupt the mission while jeopardizing our national security and economic vitality, the senators said in a joint statement. Politics have no role to play in our national security. We fully support the investigation.

Among other functions, Space Command enables satellite navigation and troop communication and provides warnings in the event of missile launches. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and the North American Command are also based in Peterson.

Space Command differs from the US Space Force, launched in December 2019 as the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947. Space Command is not an individual military service but a central command for operations. space on a military scale. It worked at Peterson from 1985 until its disbandment in 2002, and it was relaunched in 2019.

The Air Force accepted offers of the locations for the command when it was revived and was considering six finalists, including Huntsville, when Trump hinted that she would stay in Colorado Springs. The six finalist bids also included a proposal from afar from Florida, to locate the command near the Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Display of messages: 35

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos