CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 13





Imran Khan pockets a 5fer

© CWI

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force staged their fifth straight win to end the CG Insurance Super50 Cup preliminary round with a perfect record and 20 points. Match summary

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago, Match 13, West Indies Insurance Super50 Cup

Guyana 187/10 (41.5 ov)

Trinidad and Tobago 189/4 (40.2 ov)

Result – Trinidad & Tobago won by 6 wickets

Scorecard

The Red Force continues to show its dominance in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup! # Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/pFndPKojfZ

– Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 21, 2021

They clinched a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Guyana Jaguars on Saturday night at Coolidge Cricket Ground in a top-of-the-table clash. Guyana meanwhile suffered their first defeat, but remain in second place with 12 points in four matches.

Leg thrower Imran Khan won a career record five wickets to beat Guyana for 187, after going 106 unbeaten. Playing his 50th List A game, Khan crossed the middle range with a 5-32 spell, as the last nine wickets fell 81 points. He was named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match.

For Guyana, opener Chandrapaul Hemraj played brilliant shots as he hit 87 of 83 balls with six sixes, but was one of Khan’s casualties, as he attempted to cut a ball too close and was well caught by Denesh Ramdin.

Then, under the lights, half-centuries of Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo got Red Force to finish the job, hitting 189-4 in the 41st. Mohammed scored 82 unbeaten on 114 balls with eight limits. In the process, it reached 2,000 passes in 50-over format for Trinidad and Tobago.

Left-hander Bravo, who was alternate captain, also hit well and made 58 balls out of 77 balls – his 36th half-century in List A format. He hit six fours out of six and calmly helped Mohammed add 112 in 23 overs for the third wicket.

“It’s great to have five wickets for my country, my first five for this tournament as well. I tried to keep it simple, it’s my style, and it worked for me. Winning five out of five is exactly what we wanted. I know we’ll be ready for it (semi-finals). I see myself as someone to make a contribution in any way the team needs and always ready when the captain calls me, ”Khan said after the game.

Upcoming matches

Sunday: Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground 1:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. Jamaica time)

Monday: Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. Jamaica time).

© Cricket World 2021







