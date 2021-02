Istanbul Basaksehir season to remember and forget

The Istanbul Basaksehir signed last july probably the best web page of his 30 years of historical past

enjoyed the Extraordinary Turkish League for the first time. After a few years flirting with the league title (twice he finished second and third in the first three years), the crew that the President of Turkey is a fan of, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and who in addition has their assist and even wears the same colors as those of its rally, the AKP, has ended the tyranny of the big three in Istanbul, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce, champions of the last 9 editions and 34 of the 35 finals. The award for the league title was also up to the task, playing the Champions League group stage for the first time. Nonetheless, what was to be another historic season for the Istanbul Basaksehir, which could finally be seen among the highest continental competitors after two edgy attempts in the first qualifying rounds, has been remodeled over the months into a Stations of the Cross for owls, with the aim of being a season to be forgotten. After saying goodbye in the Champions League with more pain than glory, in a really sophisticated group, with the PSG, RB Leipzig and Manchester United, with only three factors, thanks to a victory, certainly, of status against the Pink Devils in Turkey (2-1), and being an additional protagonist for his withdrawal from the sector against PSG because of the alleged racist insults of the fourth official, Istanbul’s Basaksehir fell. After eight days without achieving victory and 5 consecutive defeats, the final this Friday against Trabzonspor (0-1), and with a change of coach included, that of Aykut Kocaman by Okan Buruk, the technician who had led them to success, and who has not yet served to change the dangerous dynamics, those of the district located in the European part of the city are in a downward position, to a certain extent those which give hi, but with a different sport than the 2 groups above him, Erzurumspor and Kayserispor. Since the arrival of Aykut Kocamans on the bench, Istanbul Basaksehir has not scored any factor With Kocaman, a former Fenerbahce participant and fifth top scorer in the historic Turkish league past, Istanbul Basaksehir nonetheless failed to score any factors, although they qualified by knocking out Fenerbahce for the cup semi-finals, which now seems the only lifeline. They are clearly the crew with the worst dynamics and although they have the potential to come out effectively, with the Brazilian Raphael, Mehmet Topal, Bosnian Edin lives, Norwegian Gulbrandsen (6 targets) or Demba Ba as probably the most excellent players, even though the Senegalese, with only 2 targets in the league, is a lot of the 13 season finale, score fewer factors (24) than matches played (25)For now, what was supposed to be a coaching course is the other.

