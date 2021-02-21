Ridwan Kamil supports the independent Covid-19 vaccination plan





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor West Java Ridwan kamilsupport the vaccination plan covid-19independently. The speech was delivered by President Joko Widodo some time ago. The man who is colloquially called Kang Emil said that independent vaccination can speed up the formation of group immunity or collective immunity. Because immunization does not depend solely on the government. “Yes collective immunity We want to achieve this, which is why we choose all methods of managing vaccine injections as quickly as possible. If it turns out that this independent vaccine can accelerate the onset collective immunity I totally agree with that, ”said Ridwan Kamil during the publication of the Indonesian political indicators survey on Sunday February 21.

Ridwan said there is a time limit for vaccine immunity. He fears that if vaccinations are not completed soon, people’s immunity will wane before collective immunity form. The independent vaccination, he said, was carried out by waga at its own expense. They don’t have to stand in line to get the vaccine. The place and time of vaccination can also be set independently. Despite this, Ridwan gave a note regarding independent vaccination against covid-19. According to him, this route could be implemented as long as it does not interfere with the mass vaccinations carried out by the government. “What is important is that the independent management of the injections does not interfere with the schedule that has been organized at Puskesmas,” he said. Previously, the government had implemented a mass vaccination policy to end the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 181.5 million people are targeted for vaccination to achieve this goal collective immunity. President Jokowi has set an ambitious goal: to complete vaccinations this year. Jokowi is exploring the possibility of opening an independent vaccination route to pursue this goal. (dhf / agt)













What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos