



Matt Hancock has insisted the government must take a “cautious” approach to ease lockdown restrictions despite an accelerated goal of getting coronavirus vaccines to all adults by the end of July. The Health Secretary said there were still almost 20,000 people in the hospital with Covid-19 and that – despite the deployment of the blows going “very well” – it takes time to “do well” things”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a new target to vaccinate all adults over the age of 50 – as well as those with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk – by April 15 . As of July 31, The government hopes to have offered all adults in the UK a jab – although the order of priority of the under 50s has not yet been defined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI). Downing Street said the JCVI will release its priority list for the second phase of the immunization program in due course. Despite calls for teachers and other key workers to be prioritized for jabs, Mr Hancock said Sunday teachers would not focus on because “there is no strong evidence that teachers are more likely to catch Covid than any other group.” The faster deployment will increase pressure on Mr Johnson to ease lockdown measures sooner he is preparing to unveil his roadmap to relax restrictions Monday. Mr Hancock told Sky News that if “we all understandably want to get back to normal” it is “just to be careful – this is extremely important”. “The immunization program, although it is clearly going very well, will take time to be able to reach all people who have a significant vulnerability, especially because we have to pass the second vaccine to everyone. “We have time to take to achieve this. The Prime Minister will set the roadmap tomorrow and he will give all the details – taking into account that we must take a cautious but irreversible approach, that is the goal. “ The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of senior ministers on Sunday, known as the ‘Covid S’ committee, to finalize his roadmap before it is approved by Cabinet on Monday. He will then unveil the plans to MPs in the House of Commons later in the afternoon and is expected to lead a press conference in Downing Street on Monday evening. To stay up to date with all the latest news regarding Covid-19, keep an eye outour thematic page on coronaviruses.

