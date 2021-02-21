Liangjiahe: Where Xi Jinping’s inspiration to fight poverty began





10:06 In 1969, a teenager from Beijing joined 17 million Chinese students in the “Down to the Countryside Movement”, a campaign launched by Chairman Mao Zedong that called on urban youth to experience life by working in rural areas. He traveled to a desolate village on the Loess Plateau in northwest China and spent seven years living among its mountains of soft earth and in its simple caves. His name is Xi Jinping. Liangjiahe, a then barren mountain village in Shaanxi Province, is now a thriving place with modern agriculture and a booming tourism industry. Photo taken on December 24, 2016, shows the cave dwelling that Xi Jinping lived in during his days in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province, northwestern China. China. / Xinhua Photo taken on December 24, 2016, shows the cave dwelling that Xi Jinping lived in during his days in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province, northwestern China. China. / Xinhua ‘Have meat and have it often’ Back then, life was tough in Liangjiahe. Xi lived in caves alongside the villagers and slept on a bed made of bricks and clay. “People lived in poverty. They often went for months without meat. What I wanted to do the most was to allow the villagers not only to have meat sometimes, but often to have meat on their plates.” said Xi, who is now Chinese president, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi Jinping participates in agricultural work in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province, northwest China. / Xinhua Xi Jinping participates in agricultural work in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province, northwest China. / Xinhua After Xi became Party secretary of Liangjiahe village in January 1974, he led the villagers in a series of projects. “These were the ‘Dam for the educated youth’, the ‘Well for the educated youth’ which remains the source of our tap water today and later, the iron mill, the office of supplies and sales. , the grain mill and the sewing workshop. the good deeds he did when he was Liangjiahe Party secretary, ”recalled Shi Chunyang, former secretary of the Liangjiahe Village CCP branch. Xi decided that his top priority for the villagers would be food. He proposed to improve local soil conditions by constructing a dam, which would turn a large area of ​​arid land into productive fields and improve crop yields. Xi Jinping visits the cave dwelling he lived in during his days in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County in Yan’an City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, February 13, 2015. / Xinhua Xi Jinping visits the cave dwelling he lived in during his days in Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County in Yan’an City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, February 13, 2015. / Xinhua A microcosm Xi’s plan to bring meat to villagers’ tables has since come true. “In 1975 we saw good results from the jump-off,” said Shi. “First, the river bed could be used for agricultural land. Second, soil conditions have improved, increasing yields from 1,500 kg per hectare to around 7,500 kg.” Building on these foundations, Liangjiahe gradually transformed over the following decades. He has developed more than 60 hectares of orchards on the mountains. He introduced photovoltaic installations, developed aquaculture in the river and built vegetable greenhouses and now tourism development is at the center of the village. An aerial photo taken on July 29, 2020 shows a road winding through Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County in Yan’an City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. / Xinhua An aerial photo taken on July 29, 2020 shows a road winding through Liangjiahe Village, Yanchuan County in Yan’an City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. / Xinhua Liangjiahe’s annual per capita income, from around 9,600 yuan ($ 1,478) in 2014, increased to 21,634 yuan ($ 3,335) in 2019. There used to be 14 poor households comprising 44 people in Liangjiahe, but this shook up poverty in 2018, according to Gong Baoxiong, secretary of the village’s CCP branch. In a 2015 speech in the US city of Seattle, Xi hailed Liangjiahe’s progress as a microcosm of China’s economic and social development since reform and opening-up began in 1978. Today, thousands of people come to the village to see the humble and harsh lifestyle that has helped shape President Xi and to better understand his fervent fight against poverty.

