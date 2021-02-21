Pro Prabowo in 2019 tends to disbelieve in COVID-19 vaccine





Jakarta – Investigation institute Indonesian policy indicators released the results of the COVID-19 vaccination investigation. The results of the Indonesian political indicators survey indicate that supporters of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sure Presidential election 2019 tended to be more willing to be vaccinated than Prabowo Subianto supporters. This method of investigation is carried out by telephone because this pandemic situation does not allow a more massive face-to-face investigation. A sample of 1200 respondents was randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys conducted by Indonesian Policy Indicators from March 2018 to March 2020. A total of 206,983 respondents randomly distributed throughout the archipelago have been interviewed face to face over the past 2 years. On average, about 70% of them had a phone number. The number of randomly selected samples for telephone calls was 7,604 data, and those that were successfully interviewed during the survey had up to 1,200 respondents. Assuming the simple random sampling method, the sample size of 1,200 respondents has a margin of error (MoE) of approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. Samples come from all provinces and are distributed proportionately. The survey is being conducted nationally from February 1-3, 2021. Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said a total of 54.9 percent of citizens are ready to be vaccinated, 41 percent of residents are not or do not want to be vaccinated. Details were 15.8 percent said they were very willing, 39.1 percent said they were very willing, 32.1 percent said they didn’t want to, 8.9 percent said they weren’t willing, 4.2 percent said they didn’t respond or didn’t know. Burhanuddin said most Prabowo-Sandi supporters were unwilling to be vaccinated because 52.8% of side effects were not found, while Jokowi-Ma’ruf supporters were 56, 4%. Meanwhile, supporters of Prabowo-Sandi who refused the vaccine because they considered the vaccine to be ineffective were 28.1 percent, while supporters of Jokowi-Ma’ruf were 22.9 percent. “The basis of the presidential election, now so it turns out that supporters of Pak Prabowo-Sandi in 2019 tend not to believe in the efficacy of the vaccine / vaccine (39.7%) than supporters of Pak Jokowi (24.8), “said Burhanuddin, on YouTube for Indonesian policy indicators, Sunday (2/21/2021). Meanwhile, Prabowo-Sandi supporters who believe in the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing COVID-19 contraction are 45.4%, while Jokowi-Ma’ruf supporters are 59.5 %. Burhanuddin suggested that the socialization of vaccination should involve religious leaders and figures such as Prabowo Subianto so that many people want to be vaccinated. “Here is my suggestion to the government, which vaccines areexplode not only president Jokowi, Mas Ganjar, but also Pak Prabowo and Mas Sandi, vaccines are busy, for example Mas Anies, who else, ”he said. So, he considered the challenge of vaccination not only problem health technique. But also problem politics and psychology. “The choice of the presidential election, people who choose Pak Jokowi tend to be more willing than those who chose Pak Prabowo in 2019 to administer the vaccine,” he said. Watch the video “ People don’t believe in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (yld / zak)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos