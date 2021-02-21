Indian farmers protesting pledge to rally more supporters outside the capital Delhi





BARNALA, India (Reuters) – More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in the north Indian state of Punjab on Sunday to show their strength against new farm laws, where union leaders called on their supporters to rally to the outside the capital New Delhi on February 27. Tens of thousands of Indian producers have already camped outside Delhi for nearly three months, demanding the repeal of three reform laws that they say will hurt them and benefit big business. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government, which introduced the laws last September, offered to postpone the laws but refused to abandon them, arguing that the legislation will help farmers get better prices. The two sides met for several rounds of negotiations, but failed to make progress, and the farmers’ unions pledged to continue the protests until the laws were overturned. At a Sunday rally at a grain market in Barnala, a town in the Punjab, union leaders presented plans to mobilize farmers and farm workers across the northern state and move to a protest site outside Delhi later this month. We have come here to inform the Punjab farmers about the movement in Delhi. We came to tell them what is going on there and what will happen next, prominent peasant leader Joginder Ugrahan told Reuters. A sea of ​​supporters, including tens of thousands of women, began to gather in Barnala early in the day, aboard buses, tractors, trailers and cars. Local police estimated that a crowd of 120,000 to 130,000 people eventually gathered, constituting one of the largest rallies against the laws. Baljinder Singh, a 52-year-old farmer, said he traveled 30 km (18.6 miles) to attend the rally. Our goal is for the black laws enacted by the Modi government to be repealed, Singh said, firmly holding the flag of a farmers union. In New Delhi, a senior official with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party in Modis accused opposition parties of trying to prolong the unrest, but said the government was open to further discussions. Written by Devjyot Ghoshal; edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos