the story of the indomitable shrew





Is Shakespeare a misogynist? Should the shrew of the shrew be removed, given Kates ‘archaic surrender speech at the end, outlining what women owe their husbands or rulers, and urging women to put their hands under their husbands’ feet ? Can that speech be toned down if Kate winks at the end, as Mary Pickford did in the 1929 film starring Douglas Fairbanks? Or if Kate poisons the champagne at the end, the cyanide shot of Lileana Blain-Cruzs 2011 Yale School of Drama production with Lupita Nyongo?

These were the questions debated at the last edition of Shakespeare Hour LIVE !, the Shakespeare Theater Company’s weekly show in Washington. As Lynda Boose, an English teacher at Dartmouth, wrote in her essay Scolding Brides and Bridling Scolds: For Tudor-Stuart England, in the village and town, an obsessive energy was invested to exert control over the woman. undisciplined, the woman who exercised her sexuality or her language under her own control rather than under the rule of a man … A discourse which situates the language as the undisciplined member of the body situates female speech as a symbolic relocation of the male organ, an illegal appropriation of phallic authority in which the symbols of male castration are ominously complicit.

Shame rituals have come into practice for women who have been reported to authorities for the crime of scolding the tongue. Some offenders were muzzled with bridles; others were strapped to coconut stools, chair-like gear, and soaked repeatedly in water.

Even four centuries later, women in politics are still stung by sexist beards. But what if we do a gender reversal? A politician, after all, is at the center of the most consistent production of The Taming of the Shrew: The Republicans’ futile efforts to restrain Donald Trump so they can curb his growling tongue while still keeping his constituents.

It’s a foolish race. Like Kate, Trump is considered a demon from hell. He has the meanest tongue ever heard in American politics. But unlike Kate, he won’t be persuaded to be more civilized. The GOP these days is reminiscent of the Hortensios line, there’s little pick of bad apples.

Sovereign Lord

Lindsey Graham, who says Trump is a handful, a word usually addressed to enthusiastic women, was due to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend to play golf with her sovereign lord and try to explain the importance of midterms 2022 in Trumps. heritage. But Trump doesn’t care, except how he can use midterms for revenge or self-promotion.

Like Petruchio with Kate, Kevin McCarthy generously flatters Trump to oppose impeachment and make a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago in a futile attempt to domesticate the savage ex-president.

Mitch McConnell, who hates Trump, thought he looked like Solomon, rejecting impeachment for silly technicality, then declaiming in the Senate that Trump’s lies led to the Capitol riot. But to his surprise and dismay, McConnell, who considers himself the great protector of the Senate, drew mockery for his hypocrisy, not praise for his courage. After Merrick Garland, everyone knew McConnell could do whatever he wanted in the Senate; he was not bound by trivial questions of procedure.

By pampering Trump on his electoral tampering, Republicans gave him so much oxygen that it led to tragedy. Trump, the supreme ingrate, was not grateful to McConnell for voting no. He quickly composed a spleen masterpiece, a statement threatening the Mitch primary candidates and calling him an austere, sullen, and smileless political hack that lacks political wisdom, skill, and personality.

Trump wanted to stack the gall with a sneaky line on McConnell having too many chins and not enough intelligence, but put it aside.

McConnell should be the object of contempt. Trump couldn’t have done anything without him. Each has used the other for their own purposes. The strengths of the Conservatives, overhauling the Supreme Court and getting a tax cut, were really McConnells.

The Former Guy, as President Joe Biden called Trump, then turned his anger on Nikki Haley, who ramped up for 2024 by telling Politico that Republicans should take the good Trump built and throw out the bad. Nikki, Nikki, Nikki. You thought you’d have a Mar-a-Lago audience after that?

Ted Cruz’s trucking is perhaps the most shocking, given Trump’s attacks on Cruz’s wife and father during the 2016 campaign. But I’ve always said Washington’s story should go away. titled Smart People Doing Dumb Things. Cruz didn’t even study with people of what he called Minor Ivies at Harvard Law School, but didn’t think twice before leaving the Texans hungry, frozen, and dying to go. catching rays in Cancn, Mexico, then blaming his daughters.

Well, see if Trump can maintain this king-in-exile routine without the infrastructure he once had. Consider his stupid election challenge with all those crazy lawyers. Never the shrew, it only has its forked tongue left. New York Times

