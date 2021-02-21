There should be no queues at health facilities





DRAWING. Residents present BPJS Kesehatan Indonesia (KIS) health card in Jakarta on Tuesday (03/11/2020).

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Yudho Winarto | KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Based on Presidential Decree No. 37 of 2021, President Joko Widodo formally appointed former Deputy Minister of Health Ali Ghufron Mukti as the Managing Chairman of the Social Security Administration Body (BPJS) for health. As for Ali Ghufron, there are seven other people including Andi Afdal, Arief Witjaksono Juwono Putro, David Bangun, Edwin Aristiawan, Lily Kresnowati, Mahlil Ruby and Mundiharno who sit on the BPJS Kesehatan board for the period 2021-2026. . In addition to the board of directors, the presidential decree also appoints 7 boards of directors for the period 2021-2026. The supervisory board is headed by the office of the Ministry of Health Achmad Yurianto. The Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Association of Indonesian Private Hospitals (ARSSI), Ichsan Hanafi, said the duties the new board has to do is how the public can get optimal access to health services . Improvements in health services need to be optimized both in first level health facilities and in second level health facilities. Also read: BPJS Watch is optimistic about the composition of the directors and members of BPJS Kesehatan “Still with the participation of BPJS, how can it be more optimal, whether at the level of health facilities or first or second level hospitals,” explained Ichsan contacted by Kontan.co.id on Sunday (21 / 2). Specifically, Ichsan said that with the new board, it is hoped that there will be no more queues for patients at health facilities. “I think yesterday was not the goal of a surplus, yes BPJS Kesehatan, but how to access easily, the quality obtained by the community is also better. So for example, there are no more queues of ‘Waiting neither at the first level nor at the level of the health facilities of the hospital, ”he said. Ichsan. ARSSI also hopes that there will be greater access to the services of the existing hospital facility at BPJS Kesehatan. With the widest possible open access, it is considered that this will facilitate community access to health. “For example, heart defects, services only in some hospitals, then chemotherapy services are also only available in some hospitals. If access is open, if the hospital is of standard quality, quality and service , it can treat heart problems, chemotherapy and the like, of course the community will too. It helps because access is easier, “he explained. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Ratih Waseso

Editor: Yudho Winarto

