Boris Johnson has things to do with the hospitality industry

For the hotel industry, the government is like its worst customer. You are the waiter. The place lifts up and the table for six which had two vegans for which there were two vegans, an oyster allergy, dairy intolerant and a guest who couldn’t eat pine nuts is actually occupied by a couple who arrived late. with a baby and a little fluffy one. dog. They apologize, but the other four have been held up and cannot come.

They have uh and uh on the menu, continually changing their minds, so you keep crossing out what you’ve written and ripping pages from your notepad. Fifteen minutes later, just as the entrees come out of the kitchen, the baby is sick, the dog licks the mess off the floor, but the couple are now paddling and decide to abort.

So sorry, big apologies, you know I love this place, said the man. Promise me to be back. Well order the lobster and the more expensive wines and leave a gargantuan tip. But I have to go: you know, baby, tired fiancé, country to run

The prime ministers’ roadmap out of lockdown is a chance for redemption; an opportunity to convince restaurateurs, hoteliers, chefs and staff that maybe, perhaps, even the worst customer is always right. But, as of this writing, this prospect, based on the experience of the past 12 months, is not promising. Establishments have invested huge sums and energy to open safely only to find, at Christmas for example, that they had to be closed with only a few hours’ notice.

With a number of restaurants currently singing Ban Boris, the plan had better be good. What people in the hospitality industry want more than anything is clarity. No Churchillian rhetoric, no getting out of that stronger trash, but the kind of road map that doesn’t leave the driver lost and scared in the dark.

Restaurant owners and chefs plan. This is how they work. In fun times, the planning has a dreamlike quality as it evokes the look of the dining room, the taste of the dishes, the way the waiters will serve, the reaction of the customers.

Teams of leaders are known as brigades because the best of them operate like well-executed military maneuvers. In this way, the best ingredients merge and reach the neck in such a way and at such a time that when they are presented to the table to the customer, they are at their peak.

So please Boris give these guys a clear opening strategy they can follow. And, most importantly, make sure they are a priority. Hospitality is not just a fun addition to our lives, restaurants are a cornerstone of our culture, a symbol of a creative and diverse Britain, socialization breeds ideas, unions, emotion and of empathy and hospitality is an indirect employer of nine million people.

Allow the sector to open at Easter and publish a timeline related to case drops. Ideas like alfresco dining, meant to be an intermediate step towards full opening, are good, but it’s the kind of thing people need to plan for. In the longer term, distancing measures, reasonable limits of coverage are acceptable, but financial support, a reduction in VAT, a break from the professional rate must be maintained as long as the restrictions are imposed. And read my lips: nocurfews.

Hospitality is driven by creative people. They have shown how they can adapt. They have proven their flexibility. They have certainly demonstrated their credentials when it comes to security. I have often said that hospitality is safer than at home; the freedom to socialize indoors could never be so secure as a place secured by Covid with all its procedures, masks and distances. And here’s the evidence: According to Public Health England, only 2.7% of Covid cases were hospitality-related last July.

Of course, what the industry wants is to trade, but as Pig Chain hotelier Robin Hutson told me, I’d rather be closed than in certain scenarios and maybe. When I’m at least closed, I know exactly how much money I’m losing each day.

Despite all the difficulties, every chef I know remains positive, full of hope and ideas. Of course, none of them would want to be in the shoes of prime ministers and make these horrible decisions. But, Boris, if you give them real, constant clarity, they might just find a last minute table in the corner for you. Next time, however, you’ll settle for today’s special and leave a nice tip.