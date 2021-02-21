Opinion | A new third party led by Donald Trump?





For the publisher:

Re Let Trump Have His Party, by Michael Tomasky (Op-Ed, February 1):

I agree that a Trump-centric third party would likely attract enough votes to ensure continued democratic control of the House of Representatives and the Presidency. I think it would be a positive result. However, Donald Trump, along with his loyalists, would soon understand this. And the Mr. Trump party already exists the current Republican Party.

If Mr. Trump is selfish enough (a given) to form his own party, isn’t it more than likely that, at a minimum, the 197 Representatives and 43 Senators who voted to derail his impeachment trial on grounds Constitutionalists would immediately change their registrations to the new Trump party?

Even if they haven’t, what makes sense in this tense environment is that the minority of current moderate Republican elected officials with minimal integrity, courage and patriotism are re-registering as independent conservatives. They could leverage the votes of what would be a small but important bloc in a tightly divided House and equally divided Senate to influence and, hopefully, produce rational, bipartisan legislation. They could also provide continued scrutiny over the growing extremism of current Republicans.

Jay Adolf New York

For the publisher:

Thank you for your explanation, Mr. Tomasky. But shh, let’s keep this information to ourselves. Better for Donald Trump to move forward with his Patriot Party, and as you say, that would be what Republicans so richly deserve and make Democratic dominance much more likely. Let’s do everything we can to encourage this last lame idea of ​​the narcissist.

Janice Barchie The Woodlands, Texas

Myopic on a death penalty case

For the publisher:

Re Was an Innocent Man Executed ?, By Emily Bazelon (Op-Ed, February 10):

There is something deeply troubling about the position of the State of Tennessee that attacks on criminal judgments end in the death of the prisoner. How can the proposed introduction of new and relevant information be interpreted as an attack?

Human beings make mistakes and those who made them often try to cover them up. It is up to the adults in the room or in society to ensure that our justice systems allow investigations to continue. Otherwise, we all become complicit in a fantasy world in which the voices of those we kill are silenced forever.

Tom Martinez Chandler, Ariz.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos