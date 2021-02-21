Plots hatched against institutions: Tahir Ashrafi – Pakistan





Posted on February 21, 2021 9:00 p.m.

Tahir Ashrafi announced that he will host a month-long Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference from March 1

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi regretted that conspiracies were hatching against national institutions, adding that the nation would thwart any nefarious plans of the anti elements. -Pakistani.

Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of the Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Sunday, he said those who attacked Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the past are now talking about it. protect only because of Imran Khan. These elements should realize that Khatam-e-Nabuwat, mosques and seminaries were now completely safe. He said the ulemas supported Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-insaf government and would not compromise on the country’s stability.

He said that the ulemas were the guardians of the religious, ideological and moral basis of Muslims and that they could not tolerate any conspiracy against Khatam-e-Nabuwat because the purpose of the prophecy was an integral part of their faith.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves congratulations for pleading the Khatam-e-Nabuwat case at the United Nations and said the prime minister is the voice of the hearts of Pakistanis in making it clear to the world that they do not were prepared to tolerate any insult to Khatam-e-Nabuwat and a strong response would be shown if a plot was hatched in this regard.

Ashrafi said sectarianism was spreading across the country through a deep-rooted conspiracy. Therefore, the ulama should forge unity among their ranks and support the government to thwart the evil plans of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistani elements.

Tahir Ashrafi said criticism from sensitive departments and the Pakistani military would not be tolerated at all. He said it was the first time in the country’s history that Imran Khan wrote letters to all the rulers and called on them to unite on Khatam-e-Nabuwat. He said that Imran Khan was a real leader and that he could not be subjected to blackmail from those who plundered national wealth.

Tahir Ashrafi has announced that he will hold a month-long Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference from March 1 in the country.

He said that the education of the Madrasa had been placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Education after 70 years of the country s history, which was a good development.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos