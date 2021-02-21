Metro Atlanta prosecutor faces questions over Trump’s investigative decision





Lawyer Chris Stewart, who represents the Brooks family, said Willis should not lose sight of what transpired in his backyard – the still pending case against the former Atlanta cop. Garrett Rolfe, accused of killing Brooks in June.

All we want is the same attention and energy to what’s going on locally here in Fulton County that we are doing in taking on past presidents, Stewart said.

L. Chris Stewart, who represents the family of Rayshard Brooks talks at a press conference called by nearly two dozen lawyers who are currently suing the city of Atlanta on behalf of victims of police brutality on the steps of the Town Hall Monday October 26, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL AT AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Vince Champion, Southeastern regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, who endorsed Willis, shares Stewarts’ concern. Hed prefers to see the long-delayed use of force investigations against the Atlanta cops resolved before any possible prosecution of the former commander-in-chief, although the union takes no position on the Trump investigation.

We all know the one with President Trump is going to take a lot of time and probably a lot of resources and hopefully we can weed out some of those other (cases) that are really more locally relevant, Champion said.

Many other officials and activists in Fulton County say there is no reason she cannot juggle local affairs with the Trump inquiry. They point to comments from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the most Republican in the chamber, who has declared Trump practically and morally responsible for the insurgency and urged prosecutors to open criminal investigations.

She was hired to deal with criminal acts occurring in her jurisdiction. Period, said Benny Crane, a community activist from South Fulton. And she has to follow the evidence wherever it leads, no matter who it is. Whether it’s the minions, the governor or the president of the United States.

FILE – On this Wednesday, August 24, 2016, file photo, Fulton Assistant District Attorney Fani Willis presents her closing arguments at a trial in Atlanta. Willis, broke national prominence on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, when letters to senior state officials revealed his office was investigating whether any illegal attempts had been made to influence the country’s elections. Status 2020. (AP Photo / John Bazemore, file)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

If a lawsuit advances, Trump could hardly find a less friendly place in Georgia. He only won about a quarter of Fulton Countys’ votes in November, and Trumps allies are calling him the continuation of a witch hunt in deeply Democratic territory. Some Republicans are looking for ways to prevent local prosecutors from pursuing similar investigations in the future.

About two dozen Republicans in the Georgia Senate introduced a long-term measure the day after Willis launched his criminal investigation to demand a statewide grand jury on any charges involving elections.

If passed, which is unlikely, it would mean local prosecutors would have to constitute a grand jury beyond their territories, attracting more residents from rural and conservative corners of the state.

The creation of a state-wide grand jury focuses on election and election crimes, said Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega. This makes investigations and prosecutions more efficient. And it’s an important step in restoring the confidence that every legal vote must count and that legal votes must count.

THE PROCEDURE TEAM SPEAKS – APRIL 14, 2015 ATLANTA County Prosecutors Fulton Fani Willis and Clint Rucker speak as DA Paul Howard (left) and Dr. Bernice King listen, at a post-sentencing press conference of 10 of 11 defendants convicted of racketeering and other charges in the Atlanta Public School Cheating Trial. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kent D. Johnson, Pool)

Photo credit: AJC file

Photo credit: AJC file

Willis took office promising a complete overhaul of office culture, courtroom policies and performance. Shes welcomed the return of many former prosecutors who felt pressured by his predecessor, Paul Howard. And she has vowed to crack down on violent offenders after Atlanta suffered a dramatic increase in homicides last year.

I no longer want people to think Fulton County is a place where they can commit crime and get away with it, Willis said.

Her supporters say she must prepare to navigate a delicate balance.

Former Atlanta City Councilor Mary Norwood said the new prosecutor could not lose sight of local crimes, but also had a duty to investigate Trump’s disregard for civil and legal behavior. And Eric Teusink, an Atlanta lawyer, said he was confident Willis had the resources to pursue the Trump investigation without ruling out other cases.

She can walk and chew gum at the same time, he says. She took a lot of things at first, but she didn’t ask for it to be placed on her lap.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos