Government continues to blame previous regimes even as GDP ‘stings’ and fuel prices rise: Sonia to Prime Minister Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the Congress leader expressed his concern about the rising prices of gasoline and diesel in the country.

The leader in the letter wrote that the prices are at an “historic and unsustainable” level.

Sonia Gandhi wrote: “As GDP ‘spikes’ and fuel prices rise unchecked, the government continues to blame previous regimes for its ‘economic mismanagement’. she added.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about rising fuel prices. “I urge you to reverse these increases and pass the benefits on to our middle and working class, our farmers and our poor and fellow citizens,” she wrote. pic.twitter.com/Mtbtg5sHwZ – ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

“I am writing to convey the anguish and deep distress of every citizen in the face of soaring fuel and gas prices. On the one hand, India is witnessing a systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those on the margins of our society are These challenges have been compounded by soaring inflation and unprecedented price hikes for almost all household items and essential basic items, ”said the head of the Congress.

“Unfortunately, in these difficult times, the government has chosen to take advantage of the misery and suffering of the people,” said Sonia Gandhi.

“What puzzles most citizens is that these prices have been increased despite moderate international crude oil prices. To put it in context, the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was. during the tenure of the UPA government. Therefore, your government’s act of raising prices (continuously for 12 days until February 20) is little less than a brazen act of profit ” , she said.

Equally distressing is that, despite having been in power for almost seven years now, the government continues to blame previous regimes for its own economic mismanagement, she said in her letter. to Modi.

To set the record straight, domestic crude oil production fell to its lowest level in 18 years in 2020, Gandhi said.

Governments are elected to lighten the burden on people and, at the very least, not to work directly against their interests, the congressman said.

“I urge you to roll back these increases and deliver them to our middle and working class, our farmers and our poor and fellow citizens. They are the ones who are fighting an unprecedented economic downturn, widespread unemployment, wage cuts and job losses, high prices and erosion of incomes, ”she said.

“I hope you will agree that it is time for your government to focus on solutions instead of looking for excuses. India deserves better,” Gandhi said.

“Your government increased the excise duties on diesel by 820% and on gasoline by 258% and collected more than 21 lakh crore over the past six and a half years. This unaccounted for windfall has not yet been transmitted to the people for whose benefit it was ostensibly collected, ”she said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“As I said earlier, it was cruel of the government to refuse to cut fuel prices even when global crude oil collapsed to $ 20 a barrel last year. The whole principle of deregulation and dynamic pricing is based on the principle that reductions in crude oil prices will proportionately benefit end consumers. The fact that your government does not do this implies a deliberate and conscious decision to deny the common man his rightful due, ”she said.

She said the central government has been overzealous in levying excessive excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, i.e. 33 on every liter of gasoline and 32 on every liter of diesel, which is higher than the base price of these fuels.

“It is nothing less than extortion to cover up economic mismanagement. As the main opposition party, I urge you to follow ‘Raj Dharma’ and reduce fuel prices by partially reducing fuel tariffs. ‘excise,’ she said.

The price of gasoline has already risen beyond 100 mark in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which charge the highest VAT on fuel. On Saturday, the price of gasoline hit a record high of 97 per liter in Mumbai as the diesel rate exceeded 88 brands.