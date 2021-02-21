The clubhouse speech is not recorded. This bothers some journalists.

Since its introduction last year, the Clubhouse invite-only social media app has garnered a lot of buzz. Social media has been around long enough that everything old will be brand new again, and unlike other apps that encourage users to share links or fragmentary thoughts in exchange for “likes,” Clubhouse makes voice conversations easy. using your phone. Basically, you can pick a topic and have your own roundtable with friends. If you’re lucky, you can join a conversation and share your thoughts with Elon Musk or a number of famous and influential users of the site.

However, I regret to inform you that a growing number of journalists are deeply troubled by the growing popularity of Clubhouse. Why? It looks like Clubhouse won’t be hosting their inner Big Brother.

In GritDaily, an online publication that bills itself as “the premier source of information on the Millennial and Gen Z brands – from fashion, tech, influencers, entrepreneurship and life,” writer Olivia Smith referred to the new application in a late January article. His main complaint was that he had heard “an alarming amount of occasional sexism”. Readers should take her at her word, however, which was the point of her review – and the point, in some ways, of the app itself.

“At the Clubhouse” Smith wrote, “There are no screenshots. There is no way to drag out old Clubhouse posts years later, like a user might on Twitter. There’s no way to record conversations – meaning there’s no way to prove someone said something controversial. There is no path to accountability. Clubhouse users know, or at least believe, that they can express their opinion openly without any repercussions. “

Smith also claimed that in a conversation she overheard, “a moderator was actively spreading misinformation” about the COVID vaccine and an African female doctor who objected was “intimidated” into leaving the conversation.

This article sparked a follow-up on the website of the Poynter Institute – the journalism foundation that started PolitiFact – by a prominent editor-in-chief of Poynter. In a February 11 article titled “A Fact-Checker Lands on Clubhouse,” Cristina Tardáguila de Poynter approvingly cited Olivia Smith’s concerns about the lack of a written report on Clubhouse, and added one. “The lack of these features will surely create barriers for fact checkers. Not only will it be difficult to choose which club to join, but Clubhouse also requires fact checkers to listen to hours and hours of conversations before selecting which claims to assess. ”

For those old enough to remember when unsaved conversations about culture and politics were normal, let alone preferable to the social media hell we have today, this attitude is shocking. Increasingly, the ‘path to accountability’ of social media is to have people fired at random from their jobs and be subjected to national contempt for a single untimely or misinterpreted remark that may not be representative of ‘a life of behavior. Those who pursue this path to social justice seem oblivious to the most frightening aspect of their behavior: They subconsciously imitate the behavior of tyrants and totalitarian regimes everywhere. Or, sometimes, do it consciously: here is Cristina Tardáguila’s kick Poynter’s piece: “With the myriad of other platforms fact-checkers are forced to wrestle with, would it be better for them to ignore Clubhouse for now? … After a rare moment of cross-border dialogue between mainland Chinese users and others outside the country, the Chinese censors entered. If Xi Jinping’s administration is not ignoring Clubhouse, why the fact-checkers? Why should you? “

New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz has also put the Clubhouse in the spotlight, with insightful results.

Earlier this month, Lorenz jumped on twitter and accused legendary venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using the word ‘retarded’ on Clubhouse in a derogatory manner and lamented that ‘no one called him’. It turned out that Andreessen was not the speaker who used that word, and it was not used as an “insult,” as Lorenz claimed. It arose in reference to a name that the online community “Wall Street Bets” (recently in the news to keep the stock market going) had given itself.

Once upon a time, such an irresponsible accusation would save a reporter time in the penalty box. Instead, Lorenz got the chance to co-write a Times article highly critical of the app, noting that it “struggles with harassment, misinformation and privacy issues”. This may all be true, but how does this differentiate Clubhouse from, say, Facebook or Twitter, which both reporters like to use on a daily basis?

And it was the journalists who led the charge to deploy the right-wing social media app Speak in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot last month, even though subsequent prosecution documents and other evidence show that the vast majority of the planning for the insurgency was done on Facebook. . Perhaps one of the reasons there hasn’t been a serious movement to deform Facebook is that Mark Zuckerberg’s monster provides a lot of revenue for the publications that pay the salaries of our perpetually censored journalists. These are the types of conflicts of interest that journalists in a more favorable economic environment have felt free to explore.

Instead, it seems the real problem with Clubhouse is that it lets people have real conversations. The New York Times’ official Twitter account announced Lorenz’s story noting that “unfettered conversations take place on Clubhouse, an invitation-only app that allows people to congregate in audio chat rooms… despite concerns about harassment, misinformation and privacy. ” While the Times probably wasn’t using “unfettered” in the literal sense – after seeing reporters praising Xi Jinping’s approach to free speech, it’s hard to say – it’s telling to note that chains are chains used to prevent people from escaping.

If the medium is the message, Clubhouse tries at least to exploit a certain element of humanity by promoting a real dialogue between people. It should not be viewed as threatening. Yes, it’s true that spontaneous, unmoderated human interaction can have bad results – but at the same time, meaningful conversations are also powerful enough to change your mind and touch hearts. Good luck with Twitter’s 280 character limit.

Instead of running around trying to root out misconceptions like a group of Orwellian truffle pigs, have reporters from places like Poynter and the New York Times given thought to how to use their own platforms to bring people together? To promote real engagement in a deeply politicized and polarized country where we could all stand making more effort to see the humanity of those with whom we disagree?

Ultimately, it’s easier to build consensus around truthful, unifying messages than it is to strike all the fringe voices that might be wrong. The default message that an unsupervised conversation between reasonable people is a threat will only lead those who spread genuinely damaging ideas into the dark, encrypted corners of the internet.

It’s best to remain skeptical of social media and all of its forms, but for now, what’s happening in the still fledgling Clubhouse is breaking a low bar by showing more promise than other social media platforms. Elon Musk recently asked Vladimir Putin to have a chat with him on Clubhouse, and Kremlin says request is under consideration. There is always a chance that such a conversation will end badly, but if you’re worried about hostilities on social media, World War III is much more likely to be started on Twitter and planned on Facebook.