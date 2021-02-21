Brexit News: Should Boris Johnson Fight Back Against EU Over Shellfish Ban? VOTE | Politics | News





The UK government could impose restrictions on imports of mineral water and seed potatoes from the EU under proposals under consideration. The EU has secured a temporary agreement to send seed potatoes across the Channel until the end of June.

A government source revealed that ministers were considering several ways to reduce the EU’s access to the UK market. They told the Sunday Telegraph: “We are thinking about what we can exploit in other areas. “We have continuity agreements … we can stop them, which means they won’t be able to sell their products here.” Ministers began drawing up plans to retaliate against the bloc earlier this month.

The proposals have been dubbed “Water Wars”. Their move came after the European Commission announced that the ban on exports of live oysters, mussels, clams and scallops from Class B UK waters would become permanent. The Commission said it was taking action as the UK is now listed as a third country. Downing Street had previously had the impression that restrictions would be lifted on April 21. READ MORE: Alastair Campbell blows up BBC coverage of No10 Covid contract failures

This class refers to the cleanest waters. And the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU was hit another hard blow when Brussels snubbed a UK request to sit down to try to find a deal. Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, declined to meet Environment Secretary George Eustice at her request.

Mr Eustice wanted to discuss ways in which the two sides could work together to resolve the conflict. The Prime Minister was reportedly furious at the EU’s response. On Sunday, the government announced it would make financial support available to more companies in the fishing and shellfish industry after being hit by post-Brexit export issues and the low demand during COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers will expand the eligibility criteria to include capture and shellfish aquaculture companies.

Mr Eustice said: “Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognize the impact of the coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them.

“This expansion of our £ 23million support program will allow many more businesses to benefit from government support.”







